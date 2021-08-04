Cancel
Illinois State

7-day average of new COVID-19 cases tops 2,000 in Illinois for first time since early May

By Dan Petrella Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago

CHICAGO — The seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in Illinois topped 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since early May. The 2,682 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases state health officials reported Tuesday brought the average number of daily cases over the past week to 2,059. That’s the highest seven-day average since the week ending May 10, when the state was recording 2,088 cases per day.

