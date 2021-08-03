Canal Exploration Center reopens

Cuyahoga Valley National Park has reopened Canal Exploration Center in Valley View. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. “Canal Exploration Center is an engaging destination for visitors of all ages to discover canal history. The exhibits aim to provoke curiosity about the Canal Era and help people explore its relevance to their lives today.” said Jennie Vasarhelyi, supervisory program manager for Interpretation, Education, and Visitor Services, in a news release.