Alternative Reality: Considerations for Investing in a Unique Asset Class

Although the term alternative investment may sound foreign, you have likely heard it from a friend or in the media. They include anything from a venture capital fund investing in biotech companies to a fund buying minority interests in professional sports teams. According to RIA Intel, 45% of wealth advisors invest client money into alternatives, which includes any investment that does not fall into traditional asset classes such as cash, stocks, or bonds. While wealth advisors have various reasons for recommending them, you should consider the following before investing: