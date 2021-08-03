Why significant voter fraud doesn't occur in Wisconsin

The reason significant voter fraud doesn’t occur in Wisconsin is pretty simple: The potential cost of trying to dupe our democracy is much greater than any potential gain. Just ask Michael Ray Overall, who contends he unintentionally voted twice in last fall’s election. Prosecutors don’t believe him, saying he registered to vote with a Beloit address just one day after he signed an absentee ballot that was sent to St. Croix County, where he hadn’t lived since 2019.