Alsobrooks seeks ‘immediate’ state review of school board ethics report

By Bruce DePuyt
WTOP
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) has asked the state’s top school officials to “immediately” review ethics allegations that have roiled the county Board of Education.

wtop.com

