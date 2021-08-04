Cancel
Sacramento, CA

Metallica has released “Through the Never” live recording

By Mark Zapata
metalinsider.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallica has released a live recording of “Through the Never” from a performance at the Acro arena in Sacramento, California. The show was recorded in 1992, and today, on the day of the birth of Metallica frontman James Hetfield, this live recording has been made available to see. Check it out below.

metalinsider.net

