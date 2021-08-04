'Tokyo Revengers' 217 Raw Scans Reveal Takemichi's New Power And Mikey's Ultimate Sacrifice
"Tokyo Revengers" 217, titled "Have Never Seen Anything Like It," teases the newly discovered power of the crying hero and time leaper Hanagaki Takemichi. The latest manga installment of "Tokyo Revengers" explores the vision Takemichi experienced in the previous chapter when Senju gave him her ice cream stick and the time leaper uttered the word "promise." The latest chapter sees the time leaper visits Draken at his home, which is still in the old brothel.www.ibtimes.com
