'Tokyo Revengers' 217 Raw Scans Reveal Takemichi's New Power And Mikey's Ultimate Sacrifice

The War For Wano is in full swing in both the episodes of One Piece's anime as well as the printed chapters of the Shonen series' manga, and one fan has decided to animate one of the biggest moments of the latest arc in which the Straw Hat pirates' resident swordsman, Roronoa Zoro, tests his strength against the captain of the Beast Pirates, Kaido. Since wielding the sword of Wano, many fans have believed that Zoro would be the one to deliver the killing blow to the villainous swashbuckler who can transform into a dragon, though this is easier said than done.