Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

'Tokyo Revengers' 217 Raw Scans Reveal Takemichi's New Power And Mikey's Ultimate Sacrifice

By Nica Osorio
International Business Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article"Tokyo Revengers" 217, titled "Have Never Seen Anything Like It," teases the newly discovered power of the crying hero and time leaper Hanagaki Takemichi. The latest manga installment of "Tokyo Revengers" explores the vision Takemichi experienced in the previous chapter when Senju gave him her ice cream stick and the time leaper uttered the word "promise." The latest chapter sees the time leaper visits Draken at his home, which is still in the old brothel.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Revengers#The Tokyo Manji Gang#Toman#Crunchyroll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
ComicsComicBook

Boruto Anime Reveals The Horrible Truth Behind The Karma Mark

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' latest episode is a pivotal one in the larger Naruto saga. Boruto and his new Team 7 squad (Kawaki, Sarada, and Mitsuki) were battling Boro, the most powerful (and sadistic) "Inner" from the Kara Organization, yet. Even though Team 7 broke their respective limits to take Boro apart (literally), the Kara enforcer went full Akira and transformed into a hulking monster that nearly crushed Boruto. Instead, Boruto manifested a strange new power and persona; in "Momoshiki's Manifestation" we finally learn what the mysterious Karma marks on Boruto and Kawaki are really all about - and it's a game-changer!
Tokyo OlympicsDezeen

Watch Nendo's Tokyo 2020 cauldron open to reveal Olympic flame

This video shows the Tokyo 2020 Olympic cauldron designed by Japanese studio Nendo opening up to reveal the hydrogen-powered Olympic flame. Designed by Nendo founder Oki Sato to evoke a sun, the spherical cauldron was the centrepiece of the games' opening ceremony, which took place last Friday in the Kengo Kuma-designed Tokyo National Stadium.
ComicsComicBook

Naruto Fans Are Obsessed with Boruto's New Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime has been translating some of the biggest moments from the manga series from which it draws inspiration these past episodes, as Team 7 struggles to rescue the Seventh Hokage from the clutches of the nefarious Kara Organization. In their battle against the cult leader Boro, Boruto himself unleashes the energy known as Karma inside of himself, which has the unexpected effect of allowing the villainous Momoshiki to overtake his mind and fans cannot wrap their minds around the events that are currently transpiring in the anime series.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'Tokyo Revengers' Episode 17 Spoilers: Takemichi's Resolve To Bring Baji Back

Takemichi finally learns why Baji betrayed Mikey and quit Toman. Now, he is struggling to convince Baji to leave Valhalla and rejoin Toman. The official website has released the synopsis with a few spoiler stills of "Tokyo Revengers" Episode 17. Takemichi is set to meet Chifuyu Matsuno, the First Division vice-captain, who was brutally beaten up by Baji in a test of faith.
ComicsComicBook

Jujutsu Kaisen Director Reveals How They Reacted to Joining the Anime

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the biggest shows to come from Japan in the last year or so, and it is ready to take on the world. If you have not seen season one yet, Jujutsu Kaisen blends the best of supernatural and horror together under Gege Akutami's watch. And according to the show's director, he had a little freak out after learning he was selected to oversee the Jujutsu Kaisen anime.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'One Piece' 1020 Raw Scans Highlight Destiny's Role In Manga's Narrative

Since the beginning of Eiichiro Oda's hit manga series, fans have been wondering what "Will of D" exactly means. And while "One Piece" 1020 raw scans do not say much about this mysterious Will, they have put the spotlight on another "D" that plays a crucial role in the manga's narrative: Destiny.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Fan Brings Zoro's Big Wano Fight to Life

The War For Wano is in full swing in both the episodes of One Piece's anime as well as the printed chapters of the Shonen series' manga, and one fan has decided to animate one of the biggest moments of the latest arc in which the Straw Hat pirates' resident swordsman, Roronoa Zoro, tests his strength against the captain of the Beast Pirates, Kaido. Since wielding the sword of Wano, many fans have believed that Zoro would be the one to deliver the killing blow to the villainous swashbuckler who can transform into a dragon, though this is easier said than done.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Surprisingly Teases Zoro's Own Conqueror's Haki

One Piece surprisingly unleashed Roronoa Zoro's own Conqueror's Haki with the newest episode of the series! The anime has officially kicked off the climax of the Wano Country arc that it's been building towards for several years at this point. With the previous episode of the series seeing the Straw Hats and the 5,000 strong samurai rebel forces finally making landfall at Onigashima to crash Kaido and Orochi's big party, the anime is about to embark on a huge new war for the future of Wano Country overall. Now things have been made that much more interesting.
MoviesETOnline.com

'Luca' Alternate Opening Reveals How Sea Monsters Keep Their Big Secret (Exclusive)

Disney's Luca is a (literal) fish-out-of-water story about a curious young sea monster who must disguise himself to spend his summer in a human town on the Italian Riviera. But one version of the movie began by introducing an entire island of sea monsters living in secrecy, as revealed in an alternate opening debuting exclusively on ET.
ComicsInternational Business Times

'Tokyo Revengers' 218 Raw Scans, Release Date And Predictions [Spoilers]

The latest manga installment of Ken Wakui's hit creation confirmed many fans' suspicions. Now that Draken and Takemichi have agreed to save Sano Manjiro from his dark urges, fans are more excited to know the actual release date of Chapter 218, its spoilers, as well as its raw scans. Spoilers...
ComicsComicBook

My Hero Academia Explains a Horrifying Secret Behind Dark Deku

My Hero Academia has put Deku through a lot of trauma in his time, and the manga has taken that trial further than we ever expected. The anime is only preparing to explore this difficult journey while the manga is deep into the thick of things. And now, the creator of My Hero Academia has unveiled a horrifying detail about Izuku's darker form.
Video Gamesimdb.com

Animal Kingdom Recap: Men of Steal — Plus, Nicky's Ultimate Fate Revealed

You knew it, right, Animal Kingdom fans? The minute you heard J tell his uncles, “If anything’s off [about the downed-plane heist], we just walk away,” something would be off, and although they’d certainly try to get away, the method wouldn’t be walking. So what went down when the guys went up the mountain to steal the cartel’s loot? And what went even wronger with J’s job once it was completed? Read on, and we’ll discuss not only that but the new intel he received about his old girlfriend, Nicky.
MoviesAnime News Network

Mamoru Hosoda's Belle Film, Live-Action Tokyo Revengers Earn Over 2 Billion Yen at Box Office

Belle opened on July 16; Tokyo Revengers opened on July 9. Belle opened in Japan on July 16 and ranked at #1 in the Japanese box office. The film sold more than 600,000 tickets for more than 891,663,200 yen (about US$8.14 million) in its first three days. It sold more than 459,000 tickets for 679,995,700 yen (about US$6.20 million) on its first Saturday and Sunday alone. Its opening was bigger than that of Hosoda's highest-earning film, The Boy and The Beast which eventually ended its run with 5.85 billion yen (about US$53 million).
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

Ms. Marvel Promo Art Reveals Kamala Khan’s New Powers

Ms. Marvel is on her way to the MCU, and this new bit of leaked promotional material reveals our best look at the heroine’s costume yet. Kamala Khan – Marvel’s first leading Muslim superhero – is easily one of the most notable new additions to the comics universe over the past decade, so it’s no surprise she’s one of the first characters to get her own Disney Plus series. That said, this new look teases that some major changes have been made to her for the screen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy