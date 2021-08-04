Holdings Limited to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Desjardins upped their price objective on IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.44.