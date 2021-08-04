Holdings Limited to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday
Noah Holdings Limited (“Noah” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NOAH), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider in China offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for high net worth investors, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The earnings release will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.noahgroup.com.murphyshockeylaw.net
