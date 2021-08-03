Cancel
Detroit, MI

Automakers Reinstate Mask Mandate At All U.S. Facilities

Posted by 
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27mkLC_0bH14Aq000

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit automakers are joining together and asking all plant workers to mask up once again.

The COVID-19 Joint Task Force, which is comprised of representatives from Ford, GM, Stellantis, and the UAW, has determined workers will need to wear masks again.

This includes all workers at plants, offices, and warehouses regardless of vaccination status.

“We know that the best way to fight this virus is by getting vaccinated,” said the COVID-19 Joint Task Force in a news release. “The Task Force is strongly encouraging all members, coworkers, and their families to roll up their sleeves so we can move more quickly on once again relaxing mask protocols. The more our members, coworkers, and their families are vaccinated, the quicker we can vanquish this deadly pandemic.”

This mask mandate begins Aug. 4, and they are not currently requiring employees to get vaccinated.

They said they will closely monitor the situation and do what they can to keep families, members, and employees safe.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

