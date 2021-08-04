Kellogg Company Interns Embrace Entrepreneurial Spirit

Embrace digital and e-commerce. Consumers today are digital first, and we need to meet them everywhere they are. This idea builds upon the idea of engaging with consumers and extends not only to social interactions, but also to being available to them via e-commerce. Through our digital campaign ads, we are exploring the concept of “buy now” functionality built into the ads, so people can connect with our brands through our visuals and storytelling and then respond in real-time with a purchase.