Kellogg Company Interns Embrace Entrepreneurial Spirit

By Post author
murphyshockeylaw.net
 5 days ago

Innovation breathes fire into Kellogg Company’s vision and purpose – it connects its past, present and future. The business was founded on a great idea and it’s creating the future through great ideas in support of the company’s Deploy for Growth Strategy. This summer, Kellogg interns were challenged to embrace their entrepreneurial spirit for the 2021 Intern Innovation Challenge, held in partnership with eighteen94 capital, Kellogg’s venture capital fund.

murphyshockeylaw.net

