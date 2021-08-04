Lumen to sell local incumbent carrier operations
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier) business, including its consumer, small business, wholesale and mostly copper-served enterprise customers and assets, in 20 states to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (the “Apollo Funds”) for $7.5 billion, including debt assumption of approximately $1.4 billion, and subject to working capital and various other purchase price adjustments.murphyshockeylaw.net
