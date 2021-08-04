Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lumen to sell local incumbent carrier operations

By Post author
murphyshockeylaw.net
 1 day ago

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier) business, including its consumer, small business, wholesale and mostly copper-served enterprise customers and assets, in 20 states to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (the “Apollo Funds”) for $7.5 billion, including debt assumption of approximately $1.4 billion, and subject to working capital and various other purchase price adjustments.

murphyshockeylaw.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Lumen Technologies#Lumn#Ilec#Apo#Lumen Divested Map#Clec#Fiber#Private Equity Partner#Goldman Sachs#Bank Of America#Morgan Stanley#The Apollo Funds#Liontree#Barclays#Credit Suisse#Paul Weiss#Wharton Garrison Llp#Jenner Block Llp#Ntd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Related
Businessblandinonbroadband.org

Lumen (CenturyLink) to sell to Apollo Funds but not in MN

I wrote about the Lumen (CenturyLink)/Apollo sale earlier but learned a little but more…. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier) business, including its consumer, small business, wholesale and mostly copper-served enterprise customers and assets, in 20 states to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (the “Apollo Funds”) for $7.5 billion, including debt assumption of approximately $1.4 billion, and subject to working capital and various other purchase price adjustments.
Businesstelecompetitor.com

In $7.5 Billion Deal, Lumen/CenturyLink Will Divest ILEC Assets Across 20 States

Lumen, formerly CenturyLink, said today that it plans to sell its incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) operations in 20 Midwest and Southeast states in a deal with Apollo Funds. The deal will not include Lumen large enterprise or competitive local exchange carrier operations in those states and the company also will retain its ILEC business in 16 other states.
Businessmix929.com

Telecom firm Lumen to sell some US business in $7.5 billion deal

(Reuters) – Lumen Technologies said on Tuesday it would sell some of its U.S. business, to Apollo Global Management Inc in a deal valued at $7.5 billion. Under the terms of the transaction, Lumen will retain its incumbent local exchange carrier assets in 16 states, as well as its national fiber routes and competitive local exchange carrier) networks, the company said.
Businesschannele2e.com

Apollo Acquires Lumen’s ILEC Telco, Fiber Network Business

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management is acquiring Lumen Technologies‘ ILEC (Incumbent Local Exchange Carrier) telco and fiber network business assets for $7.5 billion. This is M&A deal number 481 that ChannelE2E has covered thus far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. Lumen...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

SPX Expands Its Communication Technologies Platform With Acquisition Of Enterprise Control Systems For Undisclosed Sum

SPX Corp (NYSE: SPXC) acquired Enterprise Control Systems Ltd, a U.K.-based company that designs and manufactures highly-engineered tactical datalinks and radio frequency (RF) countermeasures, including counter-drone and counter-IED RF jammers. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ECS's results will be reported as part of SPX's Communications Technology...
Businessfranchising.com

American Freight Introduces Franchise Model

American Freight, a leading furniture, mattress and appliance retailer, announced its new franchise model in late 2020 after more than 25 years of proven success in the retail home furnishings industry. The announcement comes on the heels of the Franchise Group, Inc. acquisition of the retail concept in 2020. American...
Businesspymnts.com

Rapyd To Step Up FinTech-as-a-Service Offerings With $300M In New Funding

Global FinTech startup Rapyd on Tuesday (Aug. 3) announced a $300 million Series E funding round led by Target Global. Several new investors joined the round, including funds managed by Fidelity Management and Research Company, Altimeter Capital, Whale Rock Capital, BlackRock Funds and Dragoneer, along with participation from current investors General Catalyst, Latitude, Durable Capital Partners, Tal Capital, Avid Ventures and Spark Capital.
StreetInsider.com

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) to sell local incumbent carrier operations in 20 states to Apollo Funds (APO) for $7.5 billion

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its ILEC (incumbent local exchange carrier) business, including its consumer, small business, wholesale and mostly copper-served enterprise customers and assets, in 20 states to funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (the "Apollo Funds") for $7.5 billion, including debt assumption of approximately $1.4 billion, and subject to working capital and various other purchase price adjustments.
BusinessLight Reading

Lumen to sell network assets serving 6M customers for $7.5B

Lumen Technologies, formerly known as CenturyLink, has found a partner to help it turn copper into cash. The carrier has agreed to sell a large part of its US network to Apollo Global Management for $7.5 billion, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. What's included,...
TechnologyLight Reading

Casa Systems lands 5G fixed wireless deal with Bell Canada

ANDOVER, Mass. – Casa Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native broadband technology solutions for wireless, cable, and fixed networks, today announced an exclusive agreement with Bell Canada to provide new 5G Sub-6 High-Gain Outdoor consumer premise equipment (CPE) for Bell's Wireless Home Internet service. Focused on bringing the next generation of broadband access to customers in small towns and rural communities, Bell's upcoming 5G Wireless Home Internet rollout is expected to be North America's largest 5G Sub-6 fixed wireless deployment.
Energy IndustryShareCast

SSE sells gas network operator for £1.23bn

SSE has agreed to sell its entire 33.3% stake in gas distribution operator Scotia Gas Networks (SGN) to a consortium comprising existing SGN shareholder Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board and Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners for £1.23bn. 7,081.72. 16:21 02/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,077.35. 16:21 02/08/21. n/a. n/a. 4,061.12. 16:21 02/08/21. n/a.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Instant Delivery Company Gopuff Reaches $15B Valuation

Four months after raising $1.2 billion, instant delivery application Gopuff announced it has closed on a Series H round for $1 billion, reaching a $15 billion valuation. The round was led by new investor Blackstone's Horizons platform and its previous investor Fidelity Management and Research Co. Participants in the round included previous investors Softbank Vision Fund 1, Atreides Management and Eldridge Capital, and new investors Guggenheim Investments, Hedosophia, MSD Capital and Adage Capital.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Lumen To Sell LATAM Business To Stonepeak For $2.7 Bln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lumen Technologies (LUMN) and Stonepeak announced Monday the signing of a definitive agreement for Lumen to sell its Latin American business to alternative investment firm Stonepeak for $2.7 billion. Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Lumen will divest its Latin American business, which will operate as an...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Telecom firm Lumen to sell Latin America business for $2.7 bln

July 26 (Reuters) - Telecom company Lumen Technologies (LUMN.N) said on Monday it would sell its Latin American business to private equity firm Stonepeak for $2.7 billion. The business will operate as an independent, U.S.-headquartered portfolio company of Stonepeak after the deal closes and will be led by Hector Alonso, Lumen's president for the region.
Businesschannele2e.com

Lumen Sells LATAM Technology Services Business for 9X EBITDA

Communications, MSP, MSSP and telecom giant Lumen Technologies is selling its Latin American business to private equity firm Stonepeak Partners for $2.7 billion. AustralianSuper, Australia’s largest pension fund, is also investing in the acquisition. The deal’s valuation is roughly 9X Lumen Latin America’s 2020 estimated adjusted EBITDA, the seller says....
Stockswmleader.com

Lumen Technologies stock rises after $2.7 billion deal to sell Latin America business

Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. got a 1.7% lift in premarket trading Monday, after the provider of integrated communications services to residential and business customers announced a deal to sell its Latin America business for $2.7 billion to investment firm Stonepeak. The company said the leadership team of the Latin America business will remain in place after the deal, and Lumen will remain a strategic relationship with the new company. “This transaction unlocks value for our shareholders while allowing us to maintain our global presence through our strategic relationship with the New LATAM Company,” said Chief Executive Jeff Storey. The company said the proceeds provide additional capital to allow it to accelerate investments in growth areas. Lumen shares have rallied 29.5% year to date through Friday, while the S&P 500.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AT&T Selling Vrio Operations To Grupo Werthein

Grupo Werthein and AT&T* ( NYSE:T) announced today that Grupo Werthein has reached an agreement to acquire AT&T's Vrio Corp. business unit. Grupo Werthein is a private holding company that has been doing business in Latin America and internationally for more than 100 years and has extensive experience in telecommunications, finance, insurance, agribusiness and real estate.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AT&T (T) to Sell Vrio Operations to Grupo Werthein

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Grupo Werthein and AT&T* (NYSE:T) announced today that Grupo Werthein has reached an agreement to acquire AT&T's Vrio Corp. business unit. Grupo Werthein is a private holding company that has been doing business in Latin America and internationally for more than 100 years and has extensive experience in telecommunications, finance, insurance, agribusiness and real estate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy