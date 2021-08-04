Cancel
Ohio State

Why aren't Asian Americans in Ohio reporting hate incidents amid a national surge? The answer is complicated

Daily Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile waiting for an Uber, a man was hit on the head and called an anti-Chinese slur. This is the only documented anti-Asian assault the Columbus police have since the pandemic began. Out of seven major Ohio cities, there have been only seven police reports of anti-Asian hate incidents since March 2020, an investigation by the USA TODAY Network Ohio found.

