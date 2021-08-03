SREL celebrates 70 years with anniversary video

In 1951, UGA ecology professor Eugene Odum—known as the “father of modern ecology”— was invited by the Atomic Energy Commission to conduct biological inventories of what was then known as the Savannah River Plant before site operations began. That project grew into UGA’s Savannah River Ecology Laboratory, located near Aiken, S.C., on the Savannah River Site. SRS, a Department of Energy facility and later the nation’s first national environmental research park, produced materials used in nuclear weapons, primarily tritium and plutonium-239.