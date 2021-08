Ryu allowed three earned runs on 10 hits and a walk while striking out four across 4.1 innings in the win over the Mets on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision. Ryu managed to get through the first four innings without allowing a run despite the Mets threatening to score multiple times. However, he was pulled with one out in the fifth frame after surrendering five straight hits. It was just the third start that he failed to pitch at least five innings. The 34-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP in 110 innings. His next start is scheduled for Thursday in Boston.