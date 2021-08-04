Cancel
Yankees 13, Orioles 1: The Luis Gil show

By Joshua Diemert
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was no cat loose on the field, but just about everything else went right for the Yankees tonight. After just a dreadful loss yesterday, New York clubbed the ball, had a brilliant start, and the team won the second game of this series, 13-1. Hell, even Tyler Wade had an RBI double.

