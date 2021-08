The Yankees’ moves at the deadline reinvigorated the fanbase, but I’m not sure any of us could have envisioned the instant impact the newest Bombers would have. Anthony Rizzo almost singlehandedly carried the Yankees to victory in all three games with the bat and the glove. And while Joey Gallo collected his first hit on Sunday, the real fireworks are yet to come, and what better place to do it than his home debut in the Bronx? For now, let’s preview the starting pitching matchups for the series.