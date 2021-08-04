Cancel
COVID-19 pandemic significantly reduced the consumption of audio music streaming

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe COVID-19 pandemic was expected to change how people consume media. A new study analyzed online music streaming data for top songs for two years in 60 countries, as well as COVID-19 case and lockdown statistics and daily mobility data, to determine the nature of those changes. The study found that the pandemic significantly reduced the consumption of audio music streaming in many countries.

