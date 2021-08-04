Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Toasted Brown Rice Whiskeys

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBasil Hayden Toast is a super-premium Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey that challenges what people know about American whiskey and it invites all sorts of drinkers, new and familiar, to experience what it has to offer. Rather than being made with regular rye grain, the product is made with brown rice grown in the United States, which is said to offer "a hint of sweetness and a touch less spice, while a secondary toasted barrel finish draws out notes of caramelized sugar and toasted wood." After aging, the toasted brown rice is blended with more brown rice bourbon that has been rested in level four char barrels for an even more complex flavor profile.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Rice#Toasted#Food Drink#Basil Hayden Toast#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksvinepair.com

Molson Coors Announces First Foray Into Spirits, ‘Five Trail’ American Whiskey

Stirring things up in the spirits industry, Molson Coors is launching a blended American whiskey this September. The company’s first full-strength spirit, Five Trail, will be released under the new banner, Coors Whiskey Co., and made in partnership with Kentucky’s Bardstown Bourbon Co. “This is not just about acquiring a...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Buffalo Trace Baijiu-Style Spirit

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Buffalo Trace. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Master Distiller Jim Rutledge Introduces His First Straight Rye Whiskey

Master Distiller Jim Rutledge has poured more than four decades into making bourbon whiskey, establishing himself as a legend during his time at Four Roses. Now, he’s throwing his hat into the rye whiskey ring with High Plains Rye Straight Rye Whiskey, set for release this summer. The J.W. Rutledge...
DrinksTrendHunter.com

Peanut Butter Whiskey Liqueurs

The Sheep Dog Peanut Butter Whiskey from UK-based spirit distributor Hi-Spirits is a premium liqueur focused on providing a duty flavor experience that is as complex and tasty as possible. The spirit is reported to have a warm, semi-dry finish that doesn't disappoint with flavors of vanilla, peanut butter, butterscotch, caramel, coffee, subtle oak and, of course, whiskey. The versatile spirit features a 35% ABV and is described as being great for short cocktails, chilled shots, hard shakes and more.
DrinksTrendHunter.com

High-Energy Flavored Whiskeys

Phillips Distilling Company is shaking up the traditional flavored whiskey category with Revel Stoke, which is "aimed at 'Zillennial' men ages 21-34 years old who live life on their own terms." The high-energy, personality-packed products boast names like SonofaPeach, Nutcrusher Peanut Butter and Lei'd Roasted Pinneapple and they feature packaging that speaks to the modern, independent whiskey drinker.
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

Chef John's Thai Inspired Salad Wraps Are One-Bite Wonders

People love to use the term "mind-blowing" when describing what they think is an especially outstanding dish, and with very rare exception, it's almost always hyperbole. These one-bite Thai "flavor bomb" salad wraps, even my slightly simplified version, is that very rare exception. If you've never had this before, your mind will almost certainly be blown. By the way, same thing goes for the term "flavor bomb."
Food & Drinksaustinfoodmagazine.com

Whiskey Peach Smash

This Whiskey Peach Smash, by mixologist Adam Mangen of @bittersandbrew, features Legent Kentucky bourbon melded with Japanese blending tradition, that embraces the best of summer flavors. Ingredients:. 2 parts Legent Bourbon. 1 part orange Curacao. 2 peach slices. 3 lemon wedges. 5 mint leaves. Method: Muddle fruit in shaker tin....
Drinksliquor.com

Legent Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Legent straight bourbon is a bright, spicy straight bourbon with lots of oak plus hints of fruit from the sherry-cask finish. One thing’s for sure: This East-meets-West collaboration isn’t for the faint of heart. Fast Facts. Classification: straight bourbon. Company: Beam Suntory. Cask: new American oak, partially finished in ex-sherry...
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Old Camp Peach Pecan Whiskey

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Old Camp. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Drinksliquor.com

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style Bourbon Review

Old Forester 1920 Prohibition Style bourbon is a bold and beautiful whiskey that’s nothing short of delicious. Its versatile palate renders it perfect for both sipping and mixing, as its high proof and bold flavor ensure it can stand out in any mixed drink. Fast Facts. Classification: straight bourbon. Company:...
Drinkscvindependent.com

On Cocktails: When Temps Break Into the Triple-Digits, It’s Time for Tequila Drinks

Yeah, it’s tequila weather. I mean, I drank tequila after nearly every shift back in Boston, no matter the weather, but I never really “got it” until I moved here. If it’s pushing 120 degrees, and your sweat is sublimating off of your skin, it’s tequila time. Forget the dainty tipples of England and the Northeast—the Collins, the Pimm’s cup, even the southside. When it’s hot, you need salt, ice and tequila.
Drinksbeaconjournal.com

Phil Your Glass: Portuguese wine is mighty fine at $9.99

Portuguese wines are still trending hot. They deliver incredible value for the price. Esporão’s Monte Velho white blend pairs perfectly with summer. It has refreshing citrus flavors with wonderful aromas of white peach and lime zest. A drizzle of honey on your favorite hunk of brie cheese is an amazing pairing to start your evening. Add in a few white figs. Yum!
DrinksPosted by
SPY

Whiskey of the Week: Off Hours Is a New Bourbon Great for Sipping & Cocktails

Whiskey of the Week is a new review series on Spy. Each week, we’ll review a different bottle, from newly released small-batch bourbons to our favorite cheap well whiskies. What more is there to say about MGP whiskey, and how different are the various bourbon and rye brands that come from this massive distillery? For those who are unfamiliar, MGP is a factory-like distillery located in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and it’s the source of a great deal of whiskey sold under different brand names. The distillery has been around since the 19th century and was operated by Seagram’s for a long stretch beginning in 1933. In 2011, MGP Ingredients acquired the distillery, and now in addition to making whiskey for brands like Dickel, Bulleit, Smooth Ambler, High West, and many others, it has its own lineup of bourbon and rye (George Remus and Rossville Union). Most recently, MGP acquired Luxco (Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, and other brands), which will now manage these in-house produced brands.
Food & Drinksbaltimoremagazine.com

Three Sips That Pair Perfectly With Crabs

Check out these drinks to add some metaphorical spice to your next crab feast. An ice-cold American lager beer is the no-brainer beverage choice for crab season, but it certainly isn’t the only one. Check out these three alternatives to add some metaphorical spice to your next Old Bay crabfest!
DrinksFood & Wine

The Best Rare Bourbons for a Whiskey Drinker's Collection

I started collecting whiskey the way most people do, focusing mostly on single malt Scotch whisky and Japanese whiskies. Bourbon was an afterthought, at best. At the time, the only thing that truly piqued my interest were the obvious choices of Pappy Van Winkle and the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection. But those days have come and gone, and there is now so much collectible bourbon that it is truly overwhelming.
DrinksPosted by
The Brunswick News

Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife returns

Whiskey, Wine & Wildlife, a culinary event to raise funds and awareness for the Jekyll Island Foundation, was canceled in February because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that restrictions have ended, the event, one of the foundation’s major fundraisers, has been rescheduled to Sept. 9-12. The four-day event combines what...
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: The Deerslayer Venison Flavored Whiskey

New Hampshire’s Tamworth Distilling specializes in uncommon oddities. We previously covered its Graverobber Rye, flavored with maple syrup drawn from trees grown adjacent to a graveyard. We missed out, however, on its corpse flower brandy as well as its whiskey flavored with beaver musk. A recent arrival at Drinkhacker HQ...
DrinksPosted by
InsideHook

The Best New Whiskeys to Seek Out Right Now

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whiskey. This month: It’s all about the blends, from the return of an old Irish whiskey tradition to a uniquely sourced rye from West Virginia. Plus, the Avengers of drinks professionals releases a 50-year-old Scotch blend and the Mannings return with a sequel to their Tennessee-based bourbon.
Recipeselkeliving.com

Ricotta Toast with Berries

Can dreamy and breakfast be used together? I think so. This ricotta toast with berries is dreamy. It may even be my new favorite breakfast and I’m not a big breakfast fan! Read on fellow non-breakfast lovers. This breakfast just may be for you. And did I mention it’s super easy to make? That also ranks it high on my breakfast list.

Comments / 0

Community Policy