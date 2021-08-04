Toasted Brown Rice Whiskeys
Basil Hayden Toast is a super-premium Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey that challenges what people know about American whiskey and it invites all sorts of drinkers, new and familiar, to experience what it has to offer. Rather than being made with regular rye grain, the product is made with brown rice grown in the United States, which is said to offer "a hint of sweetness and a touch less spice, while a secondary toasted barrel finish draws out notes of caramelized sugar and toasted wood." After aging, the toasted brown rice is blended with more brown rice bourbon that has been rested in level four char barrels for an even more complex flavor profile.www.trendhunter.com
