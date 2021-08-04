Microwaveable Rice Blends
Rice-A-Roni Heat & Eat Rice is a new microwaveable product that helps to speed up the process of making lunches and dinners, since it only needs 90 seconds to be warmed up. Available in flavors like Herb & Butter, Garlic & Olive Oil and Spicy Spanish that are seasoned with ingredients like tomato, green bell pepper, onion, garlic, paprika and spices, these rice blends speak to consumers with busy schedules who face time constraints when it comes to preparing meals.www.trendhunter.com
