Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Multnomah County, OR

As COVID infections spread, counties edge into 'extreme' risk levels

By Gary A. Warner, Bryce Dole/Oregon Capital Bureau
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 6 days ago

Local health leaders face difficult choices about summer events as virus numbers climb across the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H3ujm_0bH12T9J00

The faster, stronger delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is setting record numbers of infections and sickness across Oregon, state statistics for the most recent two weeks show.

In Wallowa County, 1 out of 4 people tested for COVID-19 was positive.

Umatilla County had 915 cases per 100,000 people, by far the most in the state.

Multnomah County, the state's most populous, reported 1,013 new cases over the two-week time frame, its shallower rise still driving big total numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uTyiT_0bH12T9J00

Lake County was the only one of Oregon's 36 counties to record a drop in reported cases.

The numbers were contained in the weekly County COVID-19 Community Spread Report, the document whose arrival each Monday once meant Gov. Kate Brown would reassign new risk levels based on the prevalence of COVID-19 within county boundaries.

Where a county fell on the risk chart determined what businesses could be open, how many customers could go into a store, how late a bar could stay open and whether a diner could sit down for a meal or had to buy takeout.

The measures of total cases, cases per 100,000 population and percentage of tests that were positive, controlled Oregon residents' lives for much of the past fall, winter and spring.

Hospitals filling up

With the steep drop in the infection rate as a majority of Oregonians started getting vaccinated, Brown unshackled the fate of local lives and economies from the weekly report's ups and downs. On June 30, Brown handed over control of public health decisions to counties.

The weekly reports continue to come out, though the Oregon Health Authority delayed delivery of the numbers this week by a day. If the list still carried its restrictions, 22 and likely more of Oregon's 36 counties would be under the extreme risk level, which carried the highest restrictions.

In early July, Oregon showed a seven-day average of 110 new cases in the whole state. It had not been so low since early June 2020 when the pandemic was still in its early days.

There would be four waves of infection by the beginning of this summer. But the arrival of vaccines seemed to guarantee the dark days of winter, when the seven-day average topped out at 1,515 new cases, were gone forever.

Now, Oregon is back to wintery numbers of infections, and hospitals are again stretched to the limit. A saving grace is that most of the most vulnerable — the very elderly and those with serious medical conditions — have had access to vaccinations. That has made the wave of deaths that once followed after reported infections and hospitalizations shallower and shorter.

Superspreader events?

Brown's decision to lift restrictions on June 30 when the state closed in on vaccinating 70% of eligible adult residents came as new infections were at their lowest levels in over a year.

But just as the state opened up, the delta variant arrived in force. In areas of the state with large numbers of unvaccinated people , it wreaked immediate havoc.

OHA is investigating the role of the Whisky Fest country music concert in Pendleton last month that drew 12,000 and has led to dozens of reported positive cases of COVID-19, primarily in Umatilla County.

The specter of a superspreader event now shadows plans for the Umatilla County Fair Aug. 11-14. That's dwarfed by the Pendleton Round-Up, beginning Sept. 11, which has drawn up to 50,000 people from across the United States.

The OHA investigation also underlines a structural problem with the state's plan to have local authorities enforce the rules. Public health officials are hired by local government officials. The officials are elected by local voters. In areas where vaccination rates are low, including much of Eastern and Southwestern Oregon, there is still doubt — and sometimes outright hostility — toward any restrictions such as mandatory masks.

Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara told the East Oregonian this week that he expects COVID-19 cases to rise because of the county fair.

"I think if you're trying to reduce cases, I think canceling the fair would be a way to do that," Fiumara said. "And I think it would be an effective way to prevent additional spread."

But Fiumara said he would not formally recommend cutbacks or closing the event because of the backlash that would ensue.

"I'm not sure all the fallout from canceling it would be worthwhile. I think there would be a lot of pushback," he said.

Local safety measures

For her part, Brown and her administration have put the focus back on counties, many of which were clamoring for 18 months for more local control. While other states and cities are pushing for mandatory rules, Oregon's mask-wearing warning is voluntary.

The state has issued a requirement that workers and visitors to state buildings must wear masks.

After a second mandate following CDC guidance to require masks in schools, Brown got a taste of blowback over the past few days as schools boards and parents pushed back.

Instead of waiting for the state to impose new sanctions, Brown has said localities should step up, "follow the science" and take action themselves.

"While we have learned not to rule anything out, we also know that locally-driven response efforts are most effective at this stage in the pandemic to reach unvaccinated Oregonians," said Brown spokesman Charles Boyle on Tuesday.

Boyle said nothing is stopping locals from acting — and the state is ready to help with materials such as vaccines and public health workers — to make any action a success.

"Counties, cities, and employers also have the ability to institute their own safety measures and requirements, and we expect local leaders in areas most impacted by COVID-19 to take action," Boyle said.

Gary A. Warner is an Oregon Capital Bureau reporter. Bryce Dole is an East Oregonian reporter in Pendleton. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
935
Followers
5K+
Post
212K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pendleton, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Multnomah County, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Oregon Health Plan#Infectious Diseases#Cdc#County Fairs#Covid#Oregonians#Oha#Whisky Fest#The Umatilla County Fair#The Pendleton Round Up#Eastern#The East Oregonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

The Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading in the Following Locations

Here’s Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading. Now that the Lambda version of the coronavirus has become the prevalent strain in Peru and continues to circulate over most of South America, health officials are beginning to track its progress. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the...
U.S. PoliticsInternational Business Times

US 'Failing' On Covid: Top Health Official

With the United States recording its highest daily Covid case load in six months, a top public health official warned Sunday that the country is "failing" in its battle to keep the coronavirus in check. A surge of the highly transmissible Delta variant has brought a slew of bad news...
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Health Department Says Local Data Shows Unvaccinated People Are At Much Greater Risk For COVID Infection

OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang yesterday released statistics that demonstrate the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine among Oswego County residents. Huang said local data collected between March and July supports evidence of the vaccine’s effectiveness. Oswego County had its first case of infection in a...
Peoria, ILriverbender.com

A preventable problem: Kids and the need to vaccinate

PEORIA - The American Academy of Pediatricians says COVID-19 cases among children and teens jumped 84% in one week’s time with more than 72,000 kids acquiring the disease between July 22 and July 29. That’s alarming pediatricians and medical providers including Dana DeShon, an APN for OSF HealthCare who specializes in Pediatrics.
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Health Bulletin: Vaccines, masks work against delta variant

Best wishes to Hope Tremblay as she starts a new chapter in her life. Thank you so much. for giving us the opportunity, many months ago, in dark days of the pandemic, to communicate important COVID-19 information to the people of Westfield. It has been a pleasure to work with you. I am thankful you will continue to write for the paper and have the opportunity to thrive in two of your favorite places.
Washington County, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Mask mandate back in effect in Washington County buildings

Although it leads Oregon's 36 counties in the adult COVID-19 vaccination rate, cases are trending upward.The Washington County government is re-instituting a requirement that county employees and visitors alike wear masks in county buildings — regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. With cases and hospitalizations trending downward, the county lifted its mask requirement in public buildings in late June. But as the delta variant drives a new surge, County Administrator Tanya Ange says the county government is again requiring that people mask up in buildings like the Washington County Courthouse, the Charles D. Cameron Public Services Building,...
Jackson County, WIwwisradio.com

JCPH: Substantial COVID-19 Transmission

Jackson County has entered a level of SUBSTANTIAL community transmission for COVID-19 over the past week. Officials at Jackson County Public Health, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control advise that everyone should wear a mask in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation is in part due to high transmission rates of the delta variant, which spreads more rapidly and causes severe infection at higher rates than other strains of COVID-19. Public Health Officials say it’s crucial that we do our best to protect our vulnerable populations and those that are unable to get vaccinated. They continue by saying, “These prevention strategies are coming back into the picture because we have not yet reached a high enough population of vaccinated individuals; and Jackson County vaccination rates are not high enough to produce community-wide protection from the virus. This provides opportunities for the virus to mutate and spread at alarming rates.”
Fargo, NDGrand Forks Herald

Shaw: Mandate masks in schools to prevent a major outbreak

FARGO — With the new school year upon us, North Dakota schools must require that all students, teachers and staff wear masks. This goes for everyone from preschool through college. This policy is strongly urged by the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the U.S. Education Department and Dr. Stephen...
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Humboldt County reports 100 more COVID cases, 1 more death

Compiled from Humboldt County Joint Information Center releases:. A Humboldt County resident in their 40s has died with COVID-19. This brings to 56 the total number of county residents who have died with the virus. The staff of the Departmental Operations Center extend their sympathies to the person’s family, friends and caregivers.
Public HealthNew York Post

Is the CDC TRYING to deter the vaccine-hesitant from getting jabbed?

If you want more Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, emphasizing that they could still catch the disease and transmit it to others even after they get their shots may not be the best strategy. Yet that’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did last week, generating “alarmist” and “hyperbolic” press coverage that dismayed Biden administration officials who rightly worried that it would deter vaccination.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

COVID-19 vaccine to be mandatory for state congregate workers; no such plans for area hospitals

Aug. 6—ANNAPOLIS — While COVID-19 vaccination will be required for state workers in congregate settings, local hospitals aren't mandating their employees to be inoculated against the virus. Workers at Maryland state departments including health, juvenile services, public safety and correctional services, and Veterans Affairs will be required to prove they're...
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

CDC: County now at highest level of virus spread

Bartholomew County has moved into the highest category of COVID-19 community transmission as a resurgence of the coronavirus fueled by the ultra-contagious delta variant sweeps across much of the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday afternoon, the CDC listed Bartholomew County as having...
Teton County, WYbuckrail.com

Teton County back in ‘orange’ risk level

JACKSON, Wyo. — Teton County is once again at “orange,” or moderate, risk level for COVID-19 as cases climb and community transmission increases, the Teton County Health Department announced today. Cases have spiked over the last two weeks, largely among Teton County residents. Between July 21 and August 5, 74...

Comments / 0

Community Policy