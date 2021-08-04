The most stunning photos across women's sports this month - Tokyo Olympics and beyond
By Meredith Cash
With Wimbledon wrapping up, the WNBA and NWSL seasons in full swing, and the Tokyo Olympics finally kicking off following a year-long delay, July was a jam-packed month in the world of women's sports.
Insider found the best shots from Getty Images' top sports photographers and selected this month's most stunning women's sports photos.
From pictures of Ash Barty's dominant showing at Wimbledon to shots of competition in swimming, gymnastics, soccer, basketball, boxing, skateboarding, biking, surfing, sailing, shooting, and much more from the first half of the Tokyo Olympics, here are some of the most visually extraordinary women's sports photos from July 2021.
7/1: Sisters Sam and Kristie Mewis chest bump after collaborating for a US Women's National Team goal. 7/2: Australian skateboarder Hayley Wilson skates for an action shot. 7/2: A'ja Wilson shoots against Lauren Cox in a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks. 7/6: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates match point in her quarterfinal match. 7/6: Australia's Ash Barty celebrates her victory in the Wimbledon singles final. 7/10: Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh and Belgium's Elise Mertens celebrate winning the women's doubles championship at Wimbledon. 7/11: Dutch cyclist Anna Van Der Breggen celebrates upon winning the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile for the fourth time. 7/14: Team USA's Breanna Stewart goes up for a shot against Team USA's Dearica Hamby during the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game. 7/16: USA Basketball's Sylvia Fowles grabs an offensive rebound against Australia's Ezi Magbegor and Katie Ebzery. 7/18: Sofia Huerta of OL Reign and Morgan Gautrat of the Chicago Red Stars battle for the ball in the air during a National Women's Soccer League game. 7/20: LPGA star Nelly Korda admires her shot at The Amundi Evian Championship. 7/21: USWNT star Christen Press reacts after surrendering a goal against Sweden at the Tokyo Olympics. 7/22: Olga Nikitina of Team ROC competes against Charlotte Lembach of Team France during the Women's Sabre Team Fencing Gold Medal Match at the Tokyo Olympics. 7/23: Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron in Tokyo. 7/24: Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich of Team Switzerland cross arms during beach volleyball at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. 7/25: American Katie Ledecky swims at the Tokyo Olympics. 7/25: Tsukimi Namiki of Japan exchanges punches with Catherine Nanziri of Uganda during the Women's Boxing Flyweight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. 7/25: Team USA's Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars during the Tokyo Olympics women's gymnastics qualification event. 7/25: Zofia Noceti Klepacka of Team Poland competes in the Women's RS:X Windsurf class during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. 7/25: Kelsey Plum of Team USA goes after the ball during a Women's 3x3 match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Christian Petersen/Getty Images) 7/25: American Jordan Chiles competes on the floor during the Olympic qualification event in Tokyo. 7/27: Luisa Baptista of Team Brazil competes during the Women's Individual Triathlon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. 7/27: Team USA's Suni Lee competes on floor during the women's team final at the Tokyo Olympics. 7/27: American Katie Ledecky swims against Australia's Ariarne Titmus in the Women's 200m Freestyle at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. 7/27: Team USA's Jordan Chiles reacts after hitting her balance beam routine in the team all-around final. 7/27: Carissa Moore of Team USA celebrates winning the gold in surfing. 7/27: Ito Mima of Team Japan serves the ball during her Women's Singles Tables Tennis match at the Tokyo Olympics. 7/27: American Simone Biles cheers for her teammates during the Women's Team Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. 7/27: Jolanda Neff of Team Switzerland rides through flowery landscape during the Women's Cross-country race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. 7/27: Team USA's Jordan Chiles reacts after hitting her balance beam routine in the team all-around final. 7/27: Hsing-Chun Kuo of Team Chinese Taipei competes during the Weightlifting - Women's 59kg event at the Tokyo Olympics. 7/28: American Katie Ledecky dives off the block during the Women's 200m Freestyle Final at the Tokyo Olympics. 7/29: American gymnast Suni Lee reacts to becoming the Olympic individual all-around champion. 7/29: Kristine Breistoel of Team Norway shoots at goal over Durdina Jaukovic and Tatjana Brnovic of Team Montenegro during a women's handball match between Montenegro and Norway at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Richard. 7/29: Team USA's Suni Lee competes on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics. 7/29: Nuria Vilarrubla of Team Spain competes during the Women's Canoe Slalom Semifinal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Adam Pretty/Getty Images 7/29: American Suni Lee holds out her Olympic gold medal from the individual all-around final. 7/30: A run of the Women's BMX semifinal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. 7/31: Gian Marco Berti of Team San Marino competes in Trap Mixed Team Qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. 7/31: Sky Brown of Team Great Britain gets inverted during training at the Tokyo Olympics. 7/31: Team USA's Lydia Jacoby swims after her goggles have slid down her face. 7/31: Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the Women's 100m Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Read the original article on Insider
