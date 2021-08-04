Cancel
The most stunning photos across women's sports this month - Tokyo Olympics and beyond

By Meredith Cash
Insider
Katie Ledecky competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle Final.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

  • With Wimbledon wrapping up, the WNBA and NWSL seasons in full swing, and the Tokyo Olympics finally kicking off following a year-long delay, July was a jam-packed month in the world of women's sports.
  • Insider found the best shots from Getty Images' top sports photographers and selected this month's most stunning women's sports photos.
  • From pictures of Ash Barty's dominant showing at Wimbledon to shots of competition in swimming, gymnastics, soccer, basketball, boxing, skateboarding, biking, surfing, sailing, shooting, and much more from the first half of the Tokyo Olympics, here are some of the most visually extraordinary women's sports photos from July 2021.
7/1: Sisters Sam and Kristie Mewis chest bump after collaborating for a US Women's National Team goal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NomGi_0bH12N6B00

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

7/2: Australian skateboarder Hayley Wilson skates for an action shot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkpCH_0bH12N6B00

Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

7/2: A'ja Wilson shoots against Lauren Cox in a WNBA game between the Las Vegas Aces and the Los Angeles Sparks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4jEp_0bH12N6B00

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

7/6: Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates match point in her quarterfinal match.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yq33a_0bH12N6B00

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

7/6: Australia's Ash Barty celebrates her victory in the Wimbledon singles final.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIweK_0bH12N6B00

Julian Finney/Getty Images

7/10: Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh and Belgium's Elise Mertens celebrate winning the women's doubles championship at Wimbledon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2vGq_0bH12N6B00

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

7/11: Dutch cyclist Anna Van Der Breggen celebrates upon winning the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile for the fourth time.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5Wc7_0bH12N6B00

Luc Claessen/Getty Images

7/14: Team USA's Breanna Stewart goes up for a shot against Team USA's Dearica Hamby during the 2021 WNBA All-Star Game.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xeLS_0bH12N6B00

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

7/16: USA Basketball's Sylvia Fowles grabs an offensive rebound against Australia's Ezi Magbegor and Katie Ebzery.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5CIk_0bH12N6B00

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

7/18: Sofia Huerta of OL Reign and Morgan Gautrat of the Chicago Red Stars battle for the ball in the air during a National Women's Soccer League game.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X4brj_0bH12N6B00

DANIEL BARTEL/ISI Photos/Getty Images

7/20: LPGA star Nelly Korda admires her shot at The Amundi Evian Championship.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Veh5i_0bH12N6B00

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

7/21: USWNT star Christen Press reacts after surrendering a goal against Sweden at the Tokyo Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggTvv_0bH12N6B00

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

7/22: Olga Nikitina of Team ROC competes against Charlotte Lembach of Team France during the Women's Sabre Team Fencing Gold Medal Match at the Tokyo Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnYEN_0bH12N6B00

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

7/23: Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron in Tokyo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wtD7Q_0bH12N6B00

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

7/24: Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich of Team Switzerland cross arms during beach volleyball at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25qvX8_0bH12N6B00

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

7/25: American Katie Ledecky swims at the Tokyo Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35SioL_0bH12N6B00

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

7/25: Tsukimi Namiki of Japan exchanges punches with Catherine Nanziri of Uganda during the Women's Boxing Flyweight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qeYMK_0bH12N6B00

Luis Robayo - Pool/Getty Images

7/25: Team USA's Simone Biles competes on the uneven bars during the Tokyo Olympics women's gymnastics qualification event.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6ABf_0bH12N6B00

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

7/25: Zofia Noceti Klepacka of Team Poland competes in the Women's RS:X Windsurf class during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6hpJ_0bH12N6B00

Clive Mason/Getty Images

7/25: Kelsey Plum of Team USA goes after the ball during a Women's 3x3 match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s6OSo_0bH12N6B00

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

7/25: American Jordan Chiles competes on the floor during the Olympic qualification event in Tokyo.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OI5jO_0bH12N6B00

Julian Finney/Getty Images

7/27: Luisa Baptista of Team Brazil competes during the Women's Individual Triathlon at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tM8ZL_0bH12N6B00

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

7/27: Team USA's Suni Lee competes on floor during the women's team final at the Tokyo Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aabaI_0bH12N6B00

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

7/27: American Katie Ledecky swims against Australia's Ariarne Titmus in the Women's 200m Freestyle at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gpIma_0bH12N6B00

Al Bello/Getty Images

7/27: Team USA's Jordan Chiles reacts after hitting her balance beam routine in the team all-around final.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gEW4B_0bH12N6B00

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

7/27: Carissa Moore of Team USA celebrates winning the gold in surfing.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhmLn_0bH12N6B00

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

7/27: Ito Mima of Team Japan serves the ball during her Women's Singles Tables Tennis match at the Tokyo Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VnMol_0bH12N6B00

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

7/27: American Simone Biles cheers for her teammates during the Women's Team Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZRTm_0bH12N6B00

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

7/27: Jolanda Neff of Team Switzerland rides through flowery landscape during the Women's Cross-country race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27XYpo_0bH12N6B00

Michael Steele/Getty Images

7/27: Team USA's Jordan Chiles reacts after hitting her balance beam routine in the team all-around final.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ru2N2_0bH12N6B00

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

7/27: Hsing-Chun Kuo of Team Chinese Taipei competes during the Weightlifting - Women's 59kg event at the Tokyo Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CfWkz_0bH12N6B00

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

7/28: American Katie Ledecky dives off the block during the Women's 200m Freestyle Final at the Tokyo Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FGXRQ_0bH12N6B00

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

7/29: American gymnast Suni Lee reacts to becoming the Olympic individual all-around champion.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QbuKF_0bH12N6B00

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

7/29: Kristine Breistoel of Team Norway shoots at goal over Durdina Jaukovic and Tatjana Brnovic of Team Montenegro during a women's handball match between Montenegro and Norway at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Richard.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3min9I_0bH12N6B00

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

7/29: Team USA's Suni Lee competes on the balance beam during the women's gymnastics all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZxRLQ_0bH12N6B00

Julian Finney/Getty Images

7/29: Nuria Vilarrubla of Team Spain competes during the Women's Canoe Slalom Semifinal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Adam Pretty/Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnXQ1_0bH12N6B00

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

7/29: American Suni Lee holds out her Olympic gold medal from the individual all-around final.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IcImS_0bH12N6B00

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

7/30: A run of the Women's BMX semifinal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPVgP_0bH12N6B00

Francois Nel/Getty Images

7/31: Gian Marco Berti of Team San Marino competes in Trap Mixed Team Qualification during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hy3L5_0bH12N6B00

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

7/31: Sky Brown of Team Great Britain gets inverted during training at the Tokyo Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EskVh_0bH12N6B00

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

7/31: Team USA's Lydia Jacoby swims after her goggles have slid down her face.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J7lGx_0bH12N6B00

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

7/31: Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica crosses the finish line to win the gold medal in the Women's 100m Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v453Q_0bH12N6B00

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

