It’s the Mariners, a lefty started, and the Rays lost

ST. PETERSBURG — The good news for the Rays, at least, is that Wednesday’s matinee is their last game of the season against the Mariners.

Unless they meet in the American League playoffs, which at this point might be the Rays’ worst-case scenario.

The Mariners have had their way with the Rays this season, winning four games in Seattle in June and the series opener at Tropicana Field on Monday. Add in that they started lefty Yusei Kikuchi — and given the Rays’ ongoing struggles against left-handers — and the outcome, a 4-2 Tampa Bay loss, was hardly a surprise.

The Rays also had another uncharacteristically sloppy night in the field, with two errors contributing to the Mariners’ fourth run.

And to cap the rough night, Diego Castillo, the reliever the Rays traded last week to Seattle, sealed the win. Castillo got two outs, walked Ji-Man Choi, then retired Joey Wendle on a groundout.

The loss dropped the Rays to 64-44, and pending the outcome of Boston’s game at Detroit, potentially back into a first-place tie with the Red Sox, who they just swept in a weekend series.

Coming off a strong Thursday outing against the Yankees, Rays rookie starter Luis Patino was not overly sharp. He needed 50 pitches to get through the first two innings and lasted only five on the night, allowing three runs.

The Rays took a 1-0 lead, as Randy Arozarena blasted Kikuchi’s first pitch into the leftfield seats, his second leadoff homer in the last couple weeks and 16th of the season.

But it didn’t last, as the Mariners quickly pulled even against Patino. Jake Fraley, a former Rays prospect traded to Seattle in the November 2018 deal for catcher Mike Zunino, beat the four-man outfield shift by blooping a ball over third base for a double, the came around on two fly outs.

The Mariners went ahead quickly the fourth, scoring two runs, and making one out, in a span of five Patino pitches.

Abraham Toro drove a first-pitch curveball over the right-centerfield fence. After Fraley flied out, Jarred Kelenic knocked a 1-0 fastball out to center.

The Rays got a run back with two outs in the fourth. That was thanks in big part to Fraley misplaying a Manuel Margot single to left, allowing Austin Meadows, who had singled, to score from first.

Then the Rays returned the generosity as Joey Wendle and Brandon Lowe both made two errors of their own in the sixth, allowing Toro, who reached on a leadoff single, to score.

