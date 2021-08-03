Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

It’s the Mariners, a lefty started, and the Rays lost

By Marc Topkin
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yuFCG_0bH12E9e00
Rays starting pitcher Luis Patino lasts five innings Tuesday night at Tropicana Field, giving up three runs. [ ARIELLE BADER | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The good news for the Rays, at least, is that Wednesday’s matinee is their last game of the season against the Mariners.

Unless they meet in the American League playoffs, which at this point might be the Rays’ worst-case scenario.

The Mariners have had their way with the Rays this season, winning four games in Seattle in June and the series opener at Tropicana Field on Monday. Add in that they started lefty Yusei Kikuchi — and given the Rays’ ongoing struggles against left-handers — and the outcome, a 4-2 Tampa Bay loss, was hardly a surprise.

The Rays also had another uncharacteristically sloppy night in the field, with two errors contributing to the Mariners’ fourth run.

And to cap the rough night, Diego Castillo, the reliever the Rays traded last week to Seattle, sealed the win. Castillo got two outs, walked Ji-Man Choi, then retired Joey Wendle on a groundout.

The loss dropped the Rays to 64-44, and pending the outcome of Boston’s game at Detroit, potentially back into a first-place tie with the Red Sox, who they just swept in a weekend series.

Coming off a strong Thursday outing against the Yankees, Rays rookie starter Luis Patino was not overly sharp. He needed 50 pitches to get through the first two innings and lasted only five on the night, allowing three runs.

The Rays took a 1-0 lead, as Randy Arozarena blasted Kikuchi’s first pitch into the leftfield seats, his second leadoff homer in the last couple weeks and 16th of the season.

But it didn’t last, as the Mariners quickly pulled even against Patino. Jake Fraley, a former Rays prospect traded to Seattle in the November 2018 deal for catcher Mike Zunino, beat the four-man outfield shift by blooping a ball over third base for a double, the came around on two fly outs.

The Mariners went ahead quickly the fourth, scoring two runs, and making one out, in a span of five Patino pitches.

Abraham Toro drove a first-pitch curveball over the right-centerfield fence. After Fraley flied out, Jarred Kelenic knocked a 1-0 fastball out to center.

The Rays got a run back with two outs in the fourth. That was thanks in big part to Fraley misplaying a Manuel Margot single to left, allowing Austin Meadows, who had singled, to score from first.

Then the Rays returned the generosity as Joey Wendle and Brandon Lowe both made two errors of their own in the sixth, allowing Toro, who reached on a leadoff single, to score.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fraley
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Abraham Toro
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Joey Wendle
Person
Brandon Lowe
Person
Yusei Kikuchi
Person
Manuel Margot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Boston Red Sox#American League#The Red Sox#Yankees#Leftfield#The Rays Report#The Tampa Bay Rays#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
MLBBleacher Report

The 8 MLB Teams That Blew It at the Trade Deadline

Former Washington National Max ScherzerNick Wass/Associated Press. If you thought the Thursday night megadeal in which the Washington Nationals shipped Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers was going to be the end of the stakes-raising at the MLB trade deadline, goodness were you mistaken. Dozens of...
Posted by
Tampa Bay Times

That was an ugly way for Rays to celebrate a return to first place

ST. PETERSBURG — On days such as this, you need to look for silver linings. For instance, I bet the Red Sox are really ticked off now. For three days, the Rays played some of their best baseball of 2021 against Boston. The seats at Tropicana Field were filled, Rays pitchers were sharp and hitters were knocking the ball all over the yard. Tampa Bay won three in a row and wrested control of the American League East away from the Red Sox.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners open can of whoop-ass, immediately spill it all over themselves

The Mariners lost this game in the first inning, and that’s most of what there is to it. Working with a rotation of just four healthy starting pitchers, the Seattle Mariners rolled with another semi-bullpen game, albeit twisting the concept by utilizing righty reliever Keynan Middleton as the opener, hoping he could work through the most threatening part of the Colorado Rockies lineup in the first. The concept of “the opener” is a reasonable one in this regard, with an unproven and possibly overmatched “bulk” pitcher in rookie Darren McCaughan, making his major league debut, Middleton was asked to prime the pump by starting McCaughan on an easier stage.
MLBnumberfire.com

Mariners' Jake Bauers starting Sunday

The Seattle Mariners listed Jake Bauers as their starter in right field for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Bauers will bat eighth and play in right field, while Mitch Haniger switches to designated hitter and Luis Torrens takes the afternoon off. Bauers is projected to score 7.4 fantasy points...
MLBIndiana Gazette

Pirates trade lefty Tyler Anderson -- to Mariners, not Phils

SEATTLE — The Pittsburgh Pirates indeed traded left-hander Tyler Anderson on Tuesday to a playoff contender — the Seattle Mariners, not the Philadelphia Phillies. Earlier in the day, reports circulated the Pirates were close to sending the 31-year-old Anderson to the Phils. Instead, he wound up on the other coast, when the Mariners made their second trade of the day that involved pitching.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Chris Flexen: Starting Thursday versus A's

Flexen is listed as the Mariners' probable starter for Thursday's game against the Athletics. The right-hander originally lined up to start Wednesday, but Seattle instead utilized an opener while Darren McCaughan served as the primary pitcher. Flexen has a 1.77 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 32:9 K:BB in 45.2 innings over his past seven starts and will attempt to continue his strong run Thursday against Oakland.
Posted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays navigate pain and suffering with slew of pitcher injuries

ST. PETERSBURG — Manager Kevin Cash called reliever DJ Johnson on Saturday morning to welcome him to the organization following Friday’s trade from Cleveland and to discuss the Rays’ initial decision to assign him to Triple-A Durham. “I said, ‘Believe me, the way things are going, I’ll see you soon,’...
MLBDetroit Free Press

Desperate for innings, New York Mets get lefty Rich Hill in trade with Tampa Bay Rays

NEW YORK — As the July 30 trade deadline approached, one thing seemed certain: The Mets would target starting rotation help. They really couldn't afford not to do so. Jacob deGrom and David Peterson are on the injured list, while Joey Lucchesi is out for the season. Carlos Carrasco hasn't thrown a pitch yet and multiple depth pieces are injured.
MLBCBS Sports

Rays' Austin Meadows: Heads to bench versus lefty

Meadows is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The return of Manuel Margot (hamstring) from the injured list Tuesday will provide the Rays with another right-handed-hitting outfielder, so the lefty-hitting Meadows will be the odd-man out of the lineup with southpaw Jordan Montgomery on the hill for New York. Meadows started each of the Rays' past seven games, going 7-for-28 with a pair of home runs and eight RBI.
Posted by
Tampa Bay Times

Rays try to end Seattle skid; Chris Archer comeback is on again

ST. PETERSBURG — The attempted big-league return of Rays right-hander Chris Archer, which evolved from story line to saga weeks ago, is expected to resume later this week. Manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday morning an MRI on Archer’s sore hip came back “very clean,” allowing the 32-year-old to resume throwing as early as this weekend.
MLBRealGM

Rays Trade Diego Castillo To Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have acquired reliever Diego Castillo from the Tampa Bay Rays. Tampa Bay will receive reliever J.T. Chargois and a Minor League infielder Austin Shenton. Castillo will likely serve as closer for the Mariners, who traded Kendall Graveman to the Houston Astros earlier this week.
MLBNew York Post

Mets acquiring veteran lefty Rich Hill from Rays in rotation boost

The Mets didn’t fix their starting pitching problems Friday afternoon. But they at least took a step forward in an attempt to remedy the issues. A week before the July 30 trade deadline, they landed 41-year-old left-hander Rich Hill from the Rays in exchange for injured reliever Tommy Hunter and minor league catcher Matt Dyer.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Could the Mariners and Rays link up again at this years deadline?

It is no secret that Jerry Dipoto and Erik Neander have made deals together before. The Mariners have reaped benefits from deals with the reigning runner-up before, such as the Denard Span/Alex Colome deal in 2018. On a recent episode of The Wheelhouse Jerry praised the Rays, he even went so far as to say that they strive to be them.
MLBESPN

Fraley drives in 2, Flexen solid as Mariners beat Rays 8-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --  Jake Fraley had a two-run single during a five-run third, Chris Flexen went 6 2/3 solid innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 on Monday night. Fraley, who was activated before the game after being on the COVID-19 injured...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Jake Fraley: Activated, starting

Fraley (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Fraley tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-July, and he's been sidelined since then. However, he appeared in four rehab games and went 3-for-11 with two runs, two RBI, a stolen base and four walks. The 26-year-old will start in left field and bat sixth against the Rays on Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy