Presidential Election

Trump-backed coal lobbyist wins Republican congressional primary in Ohio

The Guardian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEx-president hails Mike Carey’s victory in special election seen as test of Trump’s continuing hold on party. Donald Trump was spared fresh political embarrassment on Tuesday when his favoured candidate won a Republican primary election in Ohio. The coal lobbyist Mike Carey, endorsed by the former president, was on course...

Presidential Election
CNN

A big night for Clyburn and Trump

Paul Sracic writes that although Shontel Brown became the Democrat Party's nominee in Ohio's 11th District and Mike Carey captured the Republican nomination in the 15th District, the real winners were Rep. James Clyburn and former President Donald Trump, who each endorsed their party's respective winning candidates.
Ohio State
The Hill

Ohio special election: A good day for Democrats

Democrats got a double dose of welcome news in two Ohio special congressional elections yesterday, fending off a left-wing candidate in one district, while a Donald Trump -backed coal lobbyist won the Republican nod in another. It's usually a mistake to make too much of special elections. But Democratic leaders,...
Ohio State
TheDailyBeast

‘Swampiest Swamp Creature’ Mike Carey Wins Ohio Republican Primary

Mike Carey has won the Republican primary preceding the special election in Ohio’s 15th congressional district, the Associated Press projects. Carey claimed to be an “outsider” campaigning on behalf of “working class families,” but he worked for more than 20 years as an energy industry lobbyist and executive. Though a longtime Republican operative in Ohio criticized him as the “swampiest swamp creature” in an interview with The Daily Beast, Carey won Donald Trump’s endorsement. He said in a victory speech Tuesday, “Tonight, Republicans across Ohio’s 15th Congressional District sent a clear message to the nation that President Donald J. Trump is, without a doubt, the leader of our party.” Former Rep. Steve Stivers, a Republican, vacated the seat in May in favor of the private sector. Carey will face off against state representative Allison Russo, who won the Democratic primary.
Ohio State

Mike Carey Wins Ohio Election in Test of Trump's Power in GOP Primaries

Former President Donald Trump's pick to represent Ohio in the House of Representatives won in a Republican primary on Tuesday, signaling that the self-proclaimed leader of the GOP still has influence over voters. Despite suffering his own election loss in November, Trump's remained the head of the Republican Party and...
Ohio State

Highlights from the Republican Primary in Ohio If Trump wants to oust Cheney, he’ll need to unite the Republican Party.

Highlights from the Republican Primary in Ohio If Trump wants to oust Cheney, he’ll need to unite the Republican Party. The Republican primary election in Ohio on Tuesday provided a window into what a primary battle against Representative Liz Cheney may look like, as well as the need of the GOP uniting behind a single candidate if they want to have the best chance of unseating the three-term legislator.
Ohio State

AOC-backed Sanders ally beaten in closely watched Ohio House primary

Far-left Democrats were dealt a big blow Tuesday as former Ohio state Sen. Nina Turner, a co-chair of Bernie Sanders’ 2020 presidential campaign, was defeated by Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown in a much-anticipated special US House primary election. With 96.5 percent of precincts reporting, Brown led Turner by 4,380...
Presidential Election
CNN

Democrats are losing the messaging war, according to Democrats

CNN — These two paragraphs from Politico are eye-opening:. “During a closed-door lunch last week with some of his most vulnerable incumbents, House Democrats’ campaign chief delivered a blunt warning: If the midterms were held now, they would lose the majority. “Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney followed that bleak forecast, which...
Ohio State

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
Presidential Election
Daily Mail

Two Ohio House races being voted on today will test both political parties - Donald Trump's sway on Republican Party and the moderate and liberal divisions among Democrats

Two special House elections in Ohio being held Tuesday will test both political parties: Donald Trump's sway on the Republican Party and the moderate and liberal divisions among Democrats. The primary contests in a Republican-leaning district near Columbus and a Democratic-leaning one near Cleveland have turned into proxy wars with...

