Ohio Special Primary Election Results: Trump-backed Carey wins GOP nom in 15th; Brown beats Turner in 11th
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The winners of special primary elections in a quest for seats in Congress representing the 11th and 15th districts were announced Tuesday evening. In Ohio’s 15th District in central Ohio, Mike Carey, a longtime coal lobbyist who has never held elected office, but received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary, while State Rep. Allison Russo won the Democratic primary for the open U.S. House seat.spectrumnews1.com
