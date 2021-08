A Western New York woman who was ghost hunting at the Central Terminal was injured after she fell through a roof. The 35-year-old woman from Kenmore, NY, did not have permission to look for apparitions inside the Central Terminal looking, according to WIVB Channel 4. She was there with a man when she fell between 15 and 20 feet. He was uninjured. Police received a call around 10:30 pm on Saturday, July 31, 2021. The woman was taken to Erie County Medical Center with multiple injuries. Neither she nor the man has been charged with trespassing or other charges at this time.