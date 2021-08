Sharon Edwards (pictured) transitioned from COO to CFO of Risk Strategies this January, helping the brokerage adapt to the rapid growth experienced over the last year. “As a COO you really get into the nuts and bolts about how the company runs, the people the processes and the technology. You’re really able to use that knowledge and leverage it in terms of where you want to make investments and how to forecast benefits to your company when putting together a five-year projection.” Edwards told Insurance Business.