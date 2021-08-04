McAfee MVISION Private Access secures access to private applications from any location and device

Stragglers, Byzantine workers, and data privacy are the main bottlenecks in distributed cloud computing. Several prior works proposed coded computing strategies to jointly address all three challenges. They require either a large number of workers, a significant communication cost or a significant computational complexity to tolerate malicious workers. Much of the overhead in prior schemes comes from the fact that they tightly couple coding for all three problems into a single framework. In this work, we propose Verifiable Coded Computing (VCC) framework that decouples Byzantine node detection challenge from the straggler tolerance. VCC leverages coded computing just for handling stragglers and privacy, and then uses an orthogonal approach of verifiable computing to tackle Byzantine nodes. Furthermore, VCC dynamically adapts its coding scheme to tradeoff straggler tolerance with Byzantine protection and vice-versa. We evaluate VCC on compute intensive distributed logistic regression application. Our experiments show that VCC speeds up the conventional uncoded implementation of distributed logistic regression by $3.2\times-6.9\times$, and also improves the test accuracy by up to $12.6\%$.
Comments / 0