Syxsense unveils two solutions to manage and secure endpoints
Syxsense released two new solutions built to facilitate the remediation of the current rash of malware. Syxsense Secure now includes the ability to scan, report and remediate security vulnerabilities with a single workflow. Traditional security scanners identify possible attack surfaces, but rarely offer a solution to immediately close the threat vector. Patch Management solutions resolve OS vulnerabilities but leave the more complex security vulnerabilities untouched. Using either solution alone blindly completes only half the job and leaves businesses open to a breach.www.helpnetsecurity.com
Comments / 0