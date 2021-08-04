Syxsense unveils two solutions to manage and secure endpoints

Bringing focus back to organizations’ IT, and empowering security heroes. Esports are becoming massively popular, and you’ll commonly hear about how a player “carried the team on their back,” a phrase often used when a teammate perseveres through adversity, contributes more than their fair share, and ultimately delivers a win. Over the last year and a half, IT and security heroes globally have adapted and met the needs of their workforces that had to rapidly pivot to remote work. As organizations’ operations have radically changed, these heroes have “carried the team” and met the demands of remote work. Truly, a big win!