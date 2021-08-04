GoSecure Titan MDR portal offers customizable dashboard for its customers
GoSecure released their enhanced MDR portal. As organizations increase their reliance on managed security, they still expect complete visibility into the service provided. The GoSecure Titan MDR portal delivers a customizable dashboard for GoSecure Titan MDR customers to view all aspects of their MDR service. The enhanced portal also represents the next step in the continued evolution of the GoSecure Titan platform.www.helpnetsecurity.com
Comments / 0