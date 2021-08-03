Cancel
San Diego, CA

7 Outdoor Summer Concerts and Venues not to Miss

By Brent Bernasconi
sandiego.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Diego brims with musical riches this summer! Ride the sonic waves under endless blue skies and starry nights at these 7 outdoor venues and concerts. The bounty begins with the grand opening of The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, the new outdoor home of the San Diego Symphony. The Shell hosts two gala concerts with the full symphony on opening weekend, Aug 6-7. Later in the month, stars like rapper Nas (Aug 10), R&B legend Smokey Robinson (Aug 21) and the Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson (Aug 31) land at the elegant bayside venue.

blog.sandiego.org

