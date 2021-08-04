Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Transgender lifter Hubbard retires after Olympic debut

By Mohd RASFAN
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLFDL_0bH10cDO00
Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard failed to complete a lift at the Olympics but her supporters say she has struck a blow for the transgender community /AFP

Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has announced she will retire in the wake of her groundbreaking appearance at the Tokyo Olympics this week.

The New Zealander on Monday contested the +87kg category weightlifting, in a debut the International Olympic Committee (IOC) described as the first appearance by an openly transgender woman at an Olympics.

While her appearance on sport's biggest stage was short-lived -- an "overwhelmed" Hubbard failed to complete a successful lift -- it was hailed by trans activists as a historic occasion for a marginalised community.

It also sparked a firestorm of debate about transgender participation in women's sport.

The intensely private Hubbard said she was now ready to step away from the spotlight.

"Age has caught up with me. In fact if we're being honest it probably caught up with me some time ago," said Hubbard, who at 43 was more than 20 years older than most of her rivals.

"My involvement in sport is probably due, if nothing else, to heroic amounts of anti-inflammatories, and it's probably time for me to start thinking about hanging up the boots and concentrating on other things in my life."

Hubbard praised the IOC for showing "moral leadership" in adopting inclusive polices that allowed her to participate at the Games.

"I'm not sure that a role model is something I could ever aspire to be, instead I hope that just by being I can provide some sense of encouragement," she told reporters.

Critics argue athletes such as Hubbard, who was born male and transitioned to female in her 30s, have physical benefits hardwired into their bodies during their formative years.

These include greater muscle mass and lung capacity, leading to fears that female-born athletes could be forced to compete on an uneven playing field.

The IOC, under guidelines adopted in 2003, only allowed transgender participation for athletes who had undergone gender reassignment surgery but dropped the requirement in 2015, instead focusing on lower testosterone levels.

The governing body is set to release new guidelines on the issue after the Tokyo Games are completed.

Hubbard said she welcomed the discussion about the issues her debut had highlighted.

"I'm certain that a conversation needs to be had," she said.

"Although we have rules at the moment, they will no doubt change and evolve as more is known about transgender athletes and what that means for participation in sport."

Comments / 9

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender Women#Afp Transgender#The New Zealander#Ioc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SocietyPosted by
BET

Sprinter Gabby Thomas Says ‘Black Boycott’ Of Olympics ‘Really Hurts’

Gabby Thomas is disappointed at the growing trend of Black people talking about boycotting the Tokyo Olympics due to Sha’Carri Richardson’s suspension. On July 6, the Olympic Games-bound sprinter wrote on Twitter, “It really hurts to see so many black people choosing not to watch the Olympics this year. There are so many black athletes who have put in YEARS of hard work for this moment- myself included. We want your support.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republicans tell Olympic athletes protesting flag at Tokyo games: ‘No kind of demonstration is permitted’

Just under 40 Republican lawmakers have written to the US Olympic Committee to express concerns about the possibility of American athletes staging political protests at the Summer Games in Tokyo.The representatives urged the USOC to remind competitors to obey Rule 50 of the International Olympic Committee charter which bans political expression by athletes during the games.Fox News reports that the letter to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Chair Susanne Lyons and CEO Sarah Hirshland was signed by 39 members of Congress and specifically singled out hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who turned away during the national anthem at trials in...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
SocietyPosted by
Upworthy

18-year-old gymnast makes history with Black Lives Matter protest in floor routine at Olympics

Luciana Alvarado, an 18-year-old gymnast from Costa Rica made a powerful statement as she took a knee as part of her floor routine to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement. While many athletes have shown their support for the movement, Luciana Alvarado's was unique because she weaved it into her floor choreography. At the end of the routine, she took a knee, put her left arm behind her back, and raised her right fist to the sky, reported TODAY. Alvarado is also the first-ever gymnast from Costa Rica to ever qualify for the Olympics. She's the first to do the gesture on an international stage in elite gymnastics.
SportsPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Olympics Latest: Shot putter tests positive for steroids

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. A shot putter from the country of Georgia has tested positive for steroids and been pulled from his event Tuesday. The International Testing Agency...

Comments / 9

Community Policy