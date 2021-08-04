Results in at-large race for Lansing City Council

Incumbent Lansing City Councilman Peter Spadafore and three challengers will advance to the Nov. 3 election in the race for two open at-large seats on the Council

Spadafore received 6,187 votes, according to preliminary results. Jeffrey Brown got 3,633 votes, Rachel R. Willis got 2,999 votes and Claretta Duckett-Freeman got 2,848 votes.

Spadafore and Duckett-Freeman both said they are thankful for the support.

“I want to thank Lansing voters," Spadafore said. "I really appreciate the support, their votes. Over the last 10 years, I’ve really tried to earn their respect and support in everything I’ve done.”

“Thank you so much for believing in me, thank you for trusting me, just thank you for the chance," Duckett-Freeman said.

Brown said he's feeling excited and humbled by the outcome.

"Excited because we made it through the primary and humbled by all the support of the voters in my community of Lansing," Brown said.

Duckett-Freeman said she's ready to focus on the general election.

“Reaching out to those who maybe didn’t vote, find out why they didn’t vote, what would it take for them to vote,” Duckett-Freeman said.

Spadafore said he plans to take a breather before campaigning again.

“The pandemic and everything we’ve done over the last 18 months has really been kind of rough on that voter contact, that communication with our constituents so I'd like to get in front of people as much as possible over the next three months.”

And Brown said he's going to keep pushing forward with his campaign strategy that's been working.

"Really let my constituents know who I am, knocking doors, meeting face to face with everyone in the community so they can ask me questions, so I can speak about my platform and understand their priorities and concerns," Brown said.

Willis said she's looking forward to working towards the general election.

"I am humbled and thankful to the voters in Lansing who cast their vote for me," Willis said. "I am looking forward to working over the next 90-days until the general election, earning the trust of more voters for the opportunity to serve on the Lansing City Council. Lansing is a great city and I am looking forward to making the city even stronger."

Brown could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday evening.

Eight candidates were on the primary ballot.

