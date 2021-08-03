Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

U.S. Ag Secretary Vilsack: nation, Oregon facing 'larger challenges'

By Peter Wong
Posted by 
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RJlMP_0bH105Mm00 While visiting with Willamette Valley farmers, the cabinet member says feds must match state in firefighting and fire prevention efforts.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says Congress needs to do for the national forests what the Oregon Legislature and Gov. Kate Brown have just done to boost firefighting efforts and reduce the threat of wildfires, more of them likely to occur with a warming climate.

Vilsack spoke with reporters Tuesday, Aug. 3, after he and Brown toured a farm near Salem and were briefed by officials about the status of wildfires, particularly the Bootleg fire that has consumed more than 400,000 acres northeast of Klamath Falls. Much of that acreage is within the Fremont-Winema National Forest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIfD7_0bH105Mm00 Brown has signed state legislation (Senate Bill 762) that stems from recommendations of her Council on Wildfire Response back in 2019. Attached to it is $220 million in state funds to increase the number of firefighters on the ground and modernize planes in the air, install automatic smoke detection cameras, map high-risk wildfire zones and define defensible space around homes, carry out projects such as forest thinning and prescribed burning, and provide clean-air shelters.

"It is a positive and proactive step," Vilsack told reporters at the state's Emergency Operations Center. "It shifts the responsibility to the federal government to do likewise, which is why what is being debated in the Senate right now is incredibly important. It recognizes that when you talk about infrastructure, it's not just roads and bridges, as important as those are, plus ports and waterways. It's also about the green infrastructure."

Vilsack leads the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the parent agency of the Forest Service, which oversees 10 national forests and a total of 16 million acres, about 25% of Oregon.

"We heard from the briefing today that close coordination has been one of the keys" to a successful state-federal relationship, Vilsack said.

"But that takes you only so far. That is why it is necessary for Oregon to do what it has done with its new legislation, and for us to do what we need to do … to have the resources to step up our game in terms of personnel and step up in terms of forest restoration, better management and more resources for suppression."

Federal plans

Bipartisan legislation for public works was whittled down in the Senate from President Joe Biden's original $2.6 trillion to $550 billion. But it left $50 billion intact to help Western water storage and other projects better withstand the effects of climate change, such as wildfires.

Biden has created but not funded a Civilian Climate Corps, a new version of the New Deal-era Civilian Conservation Corps, which between 1933 and 1942 put thousands of primarily young men to work in the forests — including what is now Silver Falls State Park east of Salem. That corps and other money for climate-change work is likely to await a separate $3.5 trillion budget package yet to be shaped in the Senate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194A7V_0bH105Mm00 "By creating the corps and encouraging young people to participate in those activities, we will help create that next generation of firefighters and folks willing to work for the state and federal governments in forest management," Vilsack said. "Not only do we want these forests to be healthy, we want them to be great places to recreate."

Vilsack and Brown agreed on a need for more federal-state projects such as the Good Neighbor Authority to reduce wildfire threats.

"We leverage federal resources and federal partnerships, and put Oregonians to work doing the thinning and prescriptive burning that needs to happen to ensure that our landscapes are more resilient," Brown said. "I think it is incredibly important that both state and federal governments step up because we are seeing a new era of wildfire. Both in terms of resources, people power and equipment, we both need to step up further."

Both were briefed by state and federal officials in a closed-door meeting on the status of wildfires. According to the state's dashboard, 98 active wildfires involved 463,432 acres in Oregon — although the largest wildfire by far is the Bootleg fire, the nation's largest and the second largest in Oregon history, at 413,462 acres. The fire, first reported on July 6, is 84% contained.

Farm visit

Both toured the G&C Farms near Salem to observe the effects of drought. Much of the Willamette Valley is officially in "severe" drought, but less onerous than in Klamath County, where drought is either "severe" or "exceptional." Ahead of Vilsack's visit, USDA announced $15 million in emergency aid to Klamath Basin agricultural producers.

They also conducted a discussion with farmers and farmworker representatives.

The governor's office said participants were Lisa Hanson, deputy director of the Oregon Department of Agriculture; Taylor and Brian Martin, operators of G&C Farms; Tiffany Monroe, co-owner of Monroe Farms; Nathan Jackson, ranch manager; Mark Wiegardt, owner of Whiskey Creek Shellfish Hatchery near Tillamook; Josh Zielinski, owner of Alpha Nursery near Salem; Reyna Lopez, executive director of PCUN farmworkers union; Venancio Carillo, a member of the United Farm Workers union; and Ben Stone, co-owner of BTN of Oregon, a Christmas tree farm near Salem.

Vilsack said the farm they toured is diversified.

"I think it is a model for the future of agriculture," Vilsack said. "It is a more resilient system. I think we want to be able to see farmers continue to prosper in Oregon and throughout the country. It is an opportunity for us to have more competitive markets and a more equitable and fair USDA."

Oregon is second only to California in the diversity of its agricultural products — nursery stock and seeds top the list — and 80% of its products went to out-of-state markets in 2019. Half of that total went to other nations.

A second time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ukh4_0bH105Mm00 Vilsack, 70, is a former two-term governor of Iowa and was agriculture secretary all eight years Barack Obama was president. He is the first agriculture secretary to return to that job after leaving it. Only one person in U.S. history, James Wilson, served longer in that job during the presidencies of William McKinley, Theodore Roosevelt and William Howard Taft.

Vilsack said when he came to USDA the first time, the nation was still in a deep economic downturn.

"But what we are dealing with today — between COVID, climate and equity issues — are significantly larger challenges," he said. "They also create an amazing opportunity for the department to play a positive and proactive role. I think there is a genuine willingness on the part of the president and vice president to provide the leadership and the resources to USDA to do a better job of being a partner in the forests and of creating new and better markets for our farmers — both in large-scale production agriculture and also what we saw here in Oregon with specialty crop growers."

He also joked that he would have an opportunity to correct things from his first tenure.

"As governors and state leaders, we are often in a position of educating (Cabinet) secretaries about topics," Brown said. "I can tell you Secretary Vilsack has an encyclopedic knowledge about topics of agriculture, fires and forests. it's pretty extraordinary for Oregon and the entire country to have his visionary leadership."

pwong@pamplinmedia.com

twitter.com/capitolwong

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
28
Followers
256
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
California State
City
Tillamook, OR
Local
Oregon Government
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Kate Brown
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Vilsack
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Oregon#U S Ag#The Oregon Legislature#Senate#The Forest Service#Civilian Climate Corps#Oregonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Sandy mayor to propose purchase of toppled statues to council

Stan Pulliam hopes to bring Portland statues of Presidents Lincoln, Washington, Roosevelt to SandyOn July 28, Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam announced that he hopes to acquire three statues from Portland toppled last year by protesters and install them in Sandy. Pulliam, a Republican and Sandy native, is considering a run for Oregon governor in 2022. He publicized his intentions in a news conference as a potential gubernatorial candidate. Pulliam's announcement came after a recent update to the Regional Arts and Culture Council policy, which could make the removal of the statues permanent. "It is unconscionable that these symbols of...
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

Survey: Most Oregonians concerned about water management

Political affiliation and where people lived played a big role in how they saw statewide water issues.Seven out of 10 Oregonians are concerned about how the state's groundwater and surface water are being managed. Most Oregonians say the answer to resolving water problems is increasing state subsidies for high-efficiency irrigation equipment. Those are two findings in a recent survey conducted by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center, a Portland-based non-profit. The survey was conducted statewide in July and involved 1,464 respondents. It carries a margin of error of 1.5% to 2.6%. Results of the survey show that while Oregonians are...
Portland, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Survey: COVID vaccines 'politically polarized'

Conservatives more likely to reject virus vaccines as delta variant leaves state reeling.COVID-19 vaccination rates drop significantly outside of the Portland metro area, according to results of an Oregon Values and Beliefs Center survey. The online survey of Oregon residents showed the three counties making up the Portland area had a 77% vaccination rate. In the survey, 42% of those surveyed said they had not received a COVID-19 vaccine. The survey results mirror those from December 2020 that gauged how likely someone would be to get the vaccine when it became available. The results were published at the same time...
Public HealthPosted by
Sandy Post

Governor: Health workers must get vaccinated or face testing

Brown takes steps as four big employers say they will act on their own despite a state ban.Gov. Kate Brown says health care workers should get vaccinated or face weekly tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus starting Sept. 30. Brown said Wednesday, Aug. 4, that she has directed the Oregon Health Authority to issue such a rule later this week. She did so after four Oregon employers — Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, Oregon Health & Science University and PeaceHealth, which serves Eugene and Springfield — announced they were requiring employees to get vaccinations despite a 1989 law that bars them...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Clackamas County providing $1.1M for vaccine equity

Applications for community partners to each receive up to $30,000 in grant funding for vaccination efforts close Oct. 1Clackamas County community partners, including 501(c)3 nonprofits and faith-based communities, have until Oct. 1 to apply for up to $30,000 in grant funding for each nonprofit group to boost vaccination access and education for communities with the lowest current rates. Upcoming grants are part of the county's vaccine equity initiative for groups such as communities of color, low-income or unhoused individuals, and those with disabilities or mental illness. Begun in partnership with community organizations in May, the county's initiative is dedicated to...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

COVID spike unsurprising with public 'finally out having fun'

As health officials urge caution, Clackamas County Chair Tootie Smith suggests social gatherings are causing rising casesPresented with new data showing a spike in Clackamas County's COVID cases amid the rise of the delta variant, Chair Tootie Smith told residents not to panic, adding that she "predicted" residents would increasingly abandon safety precautions and gather outside in the hot summer weather. On Tuesday, Public Health Director Phillip Mason-Joyner and Interim Deputy Disaster Manager Daniel Nibouar gave commissioners a weekly COVID update reporting 404 new COVID-19 cases in the week between July 26 and Aug. 2, a 75.7% increase from the...
Public HealthPosted by
Sandy Post

Brown: Wear masks in state buildings to combat rise of variant

State health officials brace for hundreds more cases each day as COVID-19 infections surgeGov. Kate Brown ordered mandatory masking inside state buildings Friday, July 30, an order covering workers and visitors whether vaccinated or not. The edict — "effective immediately" — was the first major mandatory action taken in Oregon following a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report saying the delta variant of COVID-19 was faster and stronger than first thought. "The science and data are clear: the delta variant is spreading in our communities and is more contagious," Brown said in issuing the order. The order came...
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

COVID-exhausted Oregon swamped by virus surge

State health officials push to vaccinate more people each day as delta variant cases increase.A possible fifth wave of the COVID-19 is swelling in a pandemic-exhausted Oregon that less than a month ago seemed to be on the verge of recovery. "The highly contagious delta variant has increased tenfold in the past two weeks in Oregon, and it is now estimated to be associated with 80% of the new cases in Oregon," Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state's top epidemiologist, said Tuesday evening, July 27. The Oregon Health Authority reported 804 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 28, and five...
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

Salinas: Congress must act to help obese Oregonians

State Rep. Andrea Salinas is a Democrat representing House District 38 in Lake Oswego and parts of Southwest Portland and Clackamas County.The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the importance of public health. And while we should celebrate our hard-fought advances in the fight against the virus, we must acknowledge that we are losing ground in another health crisis: our country's obesity epidemic. Federal data puts the obesity rate in the United States at 42.4% of adults, up from 30.5% in 1999-2000. Obesity is a major contributor to some of the leading causes of death in the U.S., including heart disease,...
EducationPosted by
Sandy Post

Gov. Kate Brown: Masks to be required at K-12 schools

The Oregon governor has directed health officials to draft a rule that complies with the new CDC guidelines.Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday, July 29, that all school students and employees will be required to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 during the coming school year. "The science and data are clear: the Delta variant is in our communities, and it is more contagious," Brown said. "My priority is to ensure our kids are able to safely return to full-time in-person learning this fall, five days per week and with minimal disruptions. With many children still ineligible to...
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

Oregon once again tops 1,000-per-day COVID cases.

Some rural counties now surge ahead of metro area, where vaccination rates are higher.The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to take its toll on Oregon, with the daily report of new confirmed and presumptive cases topping the 1,000 mark for the first time in months. Six new COVID-19 related deaths also raise the state's death toll to 2,855 as of Thursday, July 29. The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,026 cases COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state total to 218,689. The new cases include 111 in Jackson; 110 in Umatilla; 95 in Multnomah; 93 in Lane; 69 in Clackamas; 66 in...
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

Gov. Brown: Oregon leads push for carbon-free power

Ceremony on Portland's 'Electric Island' recognizes package of bills that also aid low-income households.Gov. Kate Brown says Oregon is the first state in the nation to require its largest utilities to generate all their power carbon-free by 2040, while it helps low-income customers share in benefits and cushions them from negative economic effects. "It is the most aggressive clean-energy bill in the country," the Democratic chief executive said Tuesday, July 27, at a ceremony on Electric Island, a joint project that Portland General Electric and Daimler Trucks North America that opened three months ago on Portland's Swan Island. The project...
Public HealthPosted by
Sandy Post

Brown: New mask requirements possible

The Oregon governor said she will soon announce a decision following revised CDC guidelines.Gov. Kate Brown was scheduled to meet with officials of the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday, July 27 following an updated COVID-19 mask recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reversed course earlier Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. Brown said she would be discussing the new recommendation and "making a decision later today or later this week" about whether to re-instate mask...
Public HealthPosted by
Sandy Post

OHA: Everyone wear masks everywhere

State health officials change recommendations after meeting with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.The Oregon Health Authority recommended on Tuesday, July 27, that everyone wear masks in indoor public settings to slow the spread of COVID-19. The announcement followed a meeting with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown after an updated COVID-19 mask recommendation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC reversed course earlier Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging. The change followed an increase in cases fueled by the spread...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

Cody Weston appointed as new Clackamas County circuit judge

Oregon native, West Linn resident fills vacancy left by retirement of Douglas Van DykGov. Kate Brown has appointed Oregon native Cody Weston to the Clackamas County Circuit Court, taking over a position previously held by Judge Douglas Van Dyk for 19 years until his retirement in April. Weston, now a resident of West Linn, graduated in 1987 from Polk County's Dallas High School in the Willamette Valley before attending Harvard College and graduating with honors in 1991. Weston went on to join the Marines, where he not only served as a platoon commander and infantry officer but began pursuing a...
Public HealthPosted by
Sandy Post

Rising delta variant tosses wrench into state's COVID fight

Health officials battling both vaccine hesitancy and 'a stubborn foe' in the virusCOVID-19's highly contagious delta variant has caused a steep increase in the number of infections in Oregon — but with different impacts across the state. "Oregon is open, but the pandemic is not over," Oregon Health Director Pat Allen told reporters during a July 22 conference call. COVID-19 infections by the delta variant have doubled in the past week, leading to a new spike in total numbers. OHA reported the number of delta variant cases had risen 25% between late last week. The delta variant now accounts for...
Oregon StatePosted by
Sandy Post

Oregon pushes to help people find jobs as federal benefits end

In-person meetings will supplement telephone calls and online help for job seekers in a recovering economy.Weeks before the end of federal unemployment benefit programs on Sept. 4, Oregon Employment Department officials have shifted their efforts toward helping recipients get jobs — and not necessarily the jobs they had prior to the economic downturn resulting from the coronavirus pandemic last year. "We want to make sure that people looking for work get the services they need, so they can be back at work before those important safety-net programs end," acting director David Gerstenfeld said. He said that goes beyond reinstating federal...
Portland, ORPosted by
Sandy Post

OPINION: Congress must take action to protect workers

Jeff Merkley and Graham Trainor: '...Woefully outdated labor laws continue to undermine workers' rights.'The nation watched earlier this year as heroic warehouse workers at the Amazon facility in Bessemer, Alabama, made history. Despite intense pressure, intimidation and bullying by one of the largest corporations in the world, they fought to reclaim their fair share of power and form a union. They spoke out about an experience familiar to so many working people — the stress of being overworked, underpaid, and afraid for the future. Given the plans for a massive new Amazon fulfillment center in Woodburn, it is important...
PoliticsPosted by
Sandy Post

OLCC to become Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission

Name change recognizes new responsibilities under legislation from House Bill 3000The Oregon Liquor Control Commission (OLCC) will officially change its name to the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission after Aug. 2 to reflect its new regulatory responsibilities while retaining its previous acronym. Oregon House Bill 3000 directs the OLCC to work in tandem with the Oregon Department of Agriculture and other state and local agencies to further regulate illegal cannabis growth and add restrictions upon the sale of cannabis extractions such as THC. This includes preventing the sale of THC products to children, such as the currently-unregulated pshycoactive Delta-8 THC,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy