Indianapolis, IN

Indy PAL helps officers build relationship with community youth

By Alyssa Donovan
WRTV
 1 day ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Several community outreach programs are working hard to influence the city's youth amid a wave of crime in Indianapolis.

Indy's Police Athletic Activity League, also known as PAL is also recruiting kids to be a part of their football program.

WRTV's Alyssa Donovan reports how the league is a way for police officers to get to know young kids and become a positive influence in their lives.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more.

