Some MA universities reinstating mask requirements due to Delta variant

BOSTON — Colleges and universities across Massachusetts are just weeks away from their first attempt at a full in-person semester since 2019. Concerns surrounding the contagious Delta variant have prompted some schools to reinstate mask requirements for the fall semester.

MIT, Harvard University and Boston University have announced that masks will be required in classrooms and some other indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. Northeastern University and Boston College are among some of the big-name schools that have not switched their current policies of optional masking for vaccinated students.

Some students told Boston 25 News they believe it should stay that way.

“Personally, I’m fine going without masks. I feel I’m protected pretty well,” said Justin Hryckowian, an incoming Northeastern freshman from Montreal, Quebec. “Something new keeps piling on. It kind of sucks. It kind of gets disappointing at times.”

Most of the four-year residential colleges and universities in Massachusetts are requiring students to get vaccinated. Many schools are also continuing with regular testing among students and faculty.

“I’ve been wearing a mask every day since the beginning of COVID,” said Kierra Perryman, a junior at Northeastern. “If things are opened back up but you have to wear a mask, I don’t see that as an issue.”

Community colleges across the Bay State that aren’t requiring vaccinations are setting up vaccination clinics on campus. Some are also presenting incentives, including Bunker Hill Community College, which is giving vaccinated students the chance to win $1,000 into their student accounts.

