US Senate vote moves I-14 expansion closer to reality
Tuesday afternoon the US Senate approved an amendment by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Ralph Warnock (D-GA) to expand the designation of the I-14 Corridor. James Beauchamp, president of the MOTRAN Alliance, told the Reporter-Telegram by email the expanded designation will include a new western segment to Midland-Odessa as well as a new eastern segment that will expand the corridor across five states, running from Odessa to Augusta, Georgia, as part of the infrastructure package currently being considered by the U.S. Senate.www.mrt.com
Comments / 0