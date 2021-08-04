Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Luis Severino Makes First Rehab Start With Somerset In Journey Back to The Bronx

By Matt Kardos
pinstripedprospects.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Yankees look to climb out of a deficit in the standings and fight back into the thick of the postseason race, they are banking heavily on the health of right-handed pitcher Luis Severino for the stretch run. After tossing two bullpen sessions at TD Bank Ballpark over the last few weeks, the 27-year old Severino started for Somerset on Tuesday night against the Bowie Baysox looking to take the first step in making an eventual return back to The Bronx.

www.pinstripedprospects.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Homer
Person
Adley Rutschman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Rehab#Race#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Yankees release another veteran from minor-league contract

SEATTLE — As we wait and wait to see if the 42-41 Yankees make any upgrades or become sellers before the July 30 trade deadline, they’re continuing to trim some fat off their Triple-A roster. The latest to go is reliever Luis Garcia, who was released from his minor-league contract...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This insane trade could send Aaron Judge to the Giants

The San Francisco Giants could be in the mix for New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge at the MLB trade deadline this season. Tied for the most wins in the majors heading into Thursday, the Giants are in prime position to reach their first postseason five years. It won’t be easy given how competitive the NL West is, but San Francisco is arguably a few pieces from significantly increasing their World Series odds. One player who could headline a blockbuster splash at the trade deadline is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This trade could help Braves buy low on Aroldis Chapman

The New York Yankees could be in fire sale territory after another skid has them on the outside looking in at the American League playoff race. Of course, that could all change within a week if the Yankees play themselves back into Wild Card territory. The status of a buyer or seller is so fragile these days.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees’ Gerrit Cole sells Pirates’ Adam Frazier as trade deadline upgrade

If Adam Frazier ends up in pinstripes, he’ll have Gerrit Cole to thank. The New York Yankees ace was talking up the Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Monday in Denver. Frazier, a first-time All-Star who’s in the starting lineup for the National League in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game, continues to be mentioned as a possible trade deadline candidate. And Cole made it quite clear where he stands. Per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette:
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Have Reportedly Made An Offer For 1 Major Trade Target

The New York Yankees are expected to continue adding players leading up to Friday’s trade deadline, and they’ve reportedly made an offer for Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story. ESPN’s Buster Olney reported last week that the Yankees were one of the teams to check in on Story, a three-time All-Star...
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News: DJ LeMahieu pushing for blockbuster trade with former teammate

One way or another, the New York Yankees are going to have to make a future decision on Gleyber Torres and if he is a viable long-term solution at shortstop. By all accounts, Torres is simply not cut out for the position, considering he hosts a .958 fielding percentage and 13 errors this year. The league average at shortstop regarding fielding percentage is .973, and Torres comes in well below that threshold. With that being said, the Bombers could be eyeing a potential replacement for him by the trade deadline on Friday, and Colorado Rockies star Trevor Story stands out.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cubs trade Anthony Rizzo to Yankees in blockbuster deal

The Chicago Cubs have turned into sellers at the trade deadline. Amid their struggles, the Cubbies have traded veteran first basemen Anthony Rizzo to the New York Yankees. Rizzo is in the midst of a respectable campaign, hitting .248 with 14 homers in 92 games. With the Cubs 10.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, it makes sense to get some assets in return for a player like Anthony Rizzo as the playoffs remain a long shot.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Brian Cashman better reverse course on Anthony Rizzo comments

We’re not even done with the 2021 season. New York Yankees fans know nothing is set in stone. But there are exceptions, and one of them is Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo, even before the trade deadline, was a desired target among every viewers who were growing tired of watching the same old Yankees’ flops. The need for a healthy, everyday, left-handed power-hitter with veteran moxie was glaring.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees must move DJ LeMahieu down in lineup after all-time stinker

One start into his Yankees career, Andrew Heaney doesn’t look like a big-league starter. Joely Rodriguez certainly doesn’t look like someone who should enter in the fifth inning of a winnable baseball game. But give the stat nerds this win on an otherwise-brutal day: DJ LeMahieu, in his current state,...
MLBSportsGrid

Chris Sale to make another rehab start for the Red Sox on Sunday

Chris Sale to make at least two more rehab starts for the Red Sox, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports. Manager Alex Cora stated that Sale would need at least one more start after pitching 4-5 innings Sunday. Cora also mentioned it could be more than just one extra start, but he seemed to say that in more of a joking fashion. Sale could be the upgrade the Sox are looking for in their rotation without having to give up prospects at the July 30 trade deadline.
MLBchatsports.com

What are the Yankees getting in Andrew Heaney?

Minutes before the the clock struck four to slam the door shut on the MLB Trade Deadline, the Yankees sealed their final deal of the window. They acquired left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney from the Angels in exchange for Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero, and cash considerations. Or in other words:. OK,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: Clint Frazier seems to call out NYY in series of tweets

Wondering where Clint Frazier’s been, New York Yankees fans? It surely seems like he’s gotten the Jacoby Ellsbury treatment, doesn’t it?. Unexplained medical issues. Updates that are few and far between. Roster upgrades that seem to leave him in the dust. What is going on?. Frazier’s been out of action...
MLBPinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles: Andrew Heaney vs. Jorge López

The first weekend of the new look Yankees could not have gone much better. The new additions of Joey Gallo and especially Anthony Rizzo helped the Yankees sweep the Marlins on the road in Miami. Now, the team will try to keep those good vibes going as they return home...
MLBaudacy.com

Aaron Boone gives probable starters for Mariners series, Luis Severino update

The Yankees, operating with a razor thin starting rotation, have announced their probables for their upcoming series against the Mariners, which kicks off Thursday night. Well, almost all of their probables. Friday’s starter is still “up in the air,” but when the series begins on Thursday, Nestor Cortes Jr. will...
MLBwmleader.com

Yankees’ Aaron Hicks breaks silence on long-overdue surgery

The decision to undergo wrist surgery in May ended Aaron Hicks’ season, but given how the Yankees center fielder was feeling before the operation — and how long his wrist issues had lingered — it wasn’t much of a decision at all. Hicks, speaking Wednesday for the first time since...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Another live BP on tap

Severino (elbow) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session this weekend and could begin a minor-league rehab assignment by the middle of next week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Severino emerged from Sunday's 30-pitch live batting practice session without incident and completed a bullpen session Thursday as he...
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Luis Severino: Hurls 38 pitches in two sim innings

Severino (elbow) tossed two simulated innings and totaled 38 pitches at Fenway Park on Saturday, per MLB.com. Severino appears to be closing in on a minor-league rehab assignment, though it's not yet clear whether the Yankees will ask him to toss another simulated game first. Once he does start pitching in games, the Yankees plan to have him build up to five or six innings before they consider bringing him back up to the big-league roster.

Comments / 0

Community Policy