Luis Severino Makes First Rehab Start With Somerset In Journey Back to The Bronx
As the Yankees look to climb out of a deficit in the standings and fight back into the thick of the postseason race, they are banking heavily on the health of right-handed pitcher Luis Severino for the stretch run. After tossing two bullpen sessions at TD Bank Ballpark over the last few weeks, the 27-year old Severino started for Somerset on Tuesday night against the Bowie Baysox looking to take the first step in making an eventual return back to The Bronx.www.pinstripedprospects.com
