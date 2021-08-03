City of Medford, Community Preservation Committee, ABCD Launch Medford Move-in Program for Rental Assistance

Community Preservation Committee Now Accepting Applications. The Community Preservation Committee (CPC) is now accepting proposals for projects that may qualify for Community Preservation Act (CPA) funding to be presented at the May 2022 Annual Town Meeting. Proposals can be submitted under any of the following three areas: 1) acquisition, creation, and preservation of open space and acquisition, creation, preservation, rehabilitation, and restoration of land for recreational use; 2) acquisition, preservation, rehabilitation, and restoration of historic resources and; 3) acquisition, creation, preservation, and support of community housing.