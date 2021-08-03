City of Medford, Community Preservation Committee, ABCD Launch Medford Move-in Program for Rental Assistance
(From Mayor Lungo-Koehn's Office) Funded through the Community Preservation Act, the City of Medford is partnering with ABCD to launch the new Medford Move-In Program. Recognizing that lack of access to capital to cover upfront move-in expenses is a significant barrier to securing housing, this new program will cover first and last month's rent for income eligible households looking to move into a new rental unit in Medford with a minimum one-year lease.
