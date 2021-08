Japan has maintained its top position on a ranking of the world’s most powerful passports.Despite a tumultuous year so far, the Asian nation kept its number one spot on the Henley Passport Index, the original ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without needing a visa prior to travel.The ranking is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (Iata), alongside research by the Henley team.Japan, which gives access to 193 destinations visa-free (or with visa on arrival), was followed by Singapore (with a score of 192) and...