Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

2021 Primary: Padilla, Cangiani to vie for Topeka Mayor

By Melissa Brunner, Isaac French
WIBW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired Topeka Police officer and a bilingual educator will face off to be the next Mayor of Topeka. Current councilman and deputy mayor Mike Padilla was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s primary election, followed by Parents as Teachers program lead teacher and former Scott Dual Language Magnet School teacher Leo Cangiani. They will advance to the general election in November, besting the rest of the field of Daniel Brown, Patrick Klick, and John Lauer.

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Elections
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
Topeka, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Wibw#The Topeka Police Dept#The City Council#Topeka City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons - to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”
Public HealthNBC News

Obama scraps plans for 60th birthday bash amid Covid surge

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama is scaling back his 60th birthday party on Saturday because of a surge in coronavirus cases. The event at Martha's Vineyard was months in the making and had taken into account all public health guidelines, the former president's spokesperson, Hannah Hankins, said. “Due to...
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
SportsFox News

Olympic legend Carl Lewis slams Team USA relay team after messy handoff, 6th place finish

American Olympic legend Carl Lewis blasted Team USA men’s relay team on Thursday after a messy 4x100-meter baton exchange during the Tokyo Olympics. U.S. sprinter Ronnie Baker tried to grab the baton on the first exchange but got a handful of Fred Kerley’s uniform instead. Baker whiffed on the second time and on the third Baker used both hands to shove the item into Kerley’s hands.

Comments / 0

Community Policy