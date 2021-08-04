2021 Primary: Padilla, Cangiani to vie for Topeka Mayor
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A retired Topeka Police officer and a bilingual educator will face off to be the next Mayor of Topeka. Current councilman and deputy mayor Mike Padilla was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s primary election, followed by Parents as Teachers program lead teacher and former Scott Dual Language Magnet School teacher Leo Cangiani. They will advance to the general election in November, besting the rest of the field of Daniel Brown, Patrick Klick, and John Lauer.www.wibw.com
