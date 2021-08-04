Cancel
Chesapeake, VA

Chesapeake’s Grant Holloway advances to the finals of the 110 hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 1 day ago

Grant Holloway advanced to the finals of the 110 hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

The Chesapeake native won his semifinal heat in a time of 13.13, which was the fastest of the evening.

Jamaica’s Ronald Levy won the first heat in 13.23. American Devon Allen won the second heat in 13.18.

Holloway is now focused on bringing home the gold.

“I just have to run my race plan like I did before,” said the reigning world outdoors champion. “My lane. My space. My 10 hurdles.”

Two months ago, the Grassfield High standout ran 12.96 seconds to win the 110-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials.

In the semifinals, he posted a blazing time of 12.81 seconds — just off Aries Merritt’s world record of 12.80 – which is the second-fastest time in world history.

In the summer of 2019, Holloway won his first world title when he won gold in the 110-meter hurdles at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Larry Rubama, 757-575-6449, larry.rubama@pilotonline.com

Grant Holloway

757 connection: Grassfield High School, Chesapeake

Event: Track and field, 110-meter hurdles

When is he competing (all times are Eastern and approximate):

  • Final: 10:55 p.m. Thursday

College: Florida

Team/Club: adidas

World championship experience

  • Most recent: 2019 – gold (110-meter hurdles)
  • Years of participation: 2019
  • Medals: 1 (gold)

Awards: Winner of the Bowerman Award in 2019 and a two-time finalist for the award. He was an eight-time NCAA champion.

Fun fact: Holloway was a four-star wide receiver but chose to pursue track and field over football to follow his dream of becoming an Olympian.

