Former Massena Earth Science teacher returning to district as principal
MASSENA — Madison Elementary School will be welcoming a new principal who is returning to the district. Williams Jaggers, who has been serving as assistant high school principal at Salmon River Central School in Fort Covington, will be taking over for Danielle Chapman, who moves into the new position of director of educational support services. His appointment, as well as Ms. Chapman’s, was approved by the board of education during a special meeting on Monday.www.nny360.com
