On The Precipice: Chicago Fire vs New York City FC MLS Preview

Ever since the state of New York made MMA legal, the UFC has gone balls to the wall with their Madison Square Garden cards. Not only have they made the featured prelim a realistic Fight Night headliner, there’s typically been multiple potential Fight Night headliners on the prelims! Well, that run comes to an end with UFC 268. Not that there aren’t some fun contests on the prelims, but most of the fights feel like they aren’t even guaranteed to be main card fights on a Fight Night card, much less a headliner. I suppose that’s to be expected when the organization runs back-to-back numbered events, but there wasn’t more quality to be had after all the fodder that had been run in the previous weeks?

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO