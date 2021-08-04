Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

New report finds that NCAA fell way short of meeting its commitment to gender equity

By Zack Geoghegan
kentuckysportsradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NCAA did not handle the 2021 Women’s Basketball Tournament with grace and is in more hot water as a result. In a new report filed by civil rights attorneys at Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, the law firm declared that the NCAA prioritizes men’s college basketball “over everything else in ways that create, normalize and perpetuate gender inequities”, according to The Athletic. The review centered around the inequalities between the Men’s NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis this past March compared to the Women’s NCAA Tournament in San Antonio, of which there were plenty.

kentuckysportsradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Bilas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournaments#March Madness#Kaplan Hecker Fink Llp#Men S Ncaa Tournament#Women#Ncaa Championships#Espn#The Ncaa Division#Ncaa Tournaments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Warriors, Jazz Reportedly Agree To Notable Trade

We’re right in the thick of NBA free agency and getting all kinds of cool trades across the league. The latest big trade comes from two Western Conference powerhouses. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Golden State Warriors have traded forward Eric Paschall to the Utah Jazz in exchange for a protected second-round pick. Paschall averaged 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game last season.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

Florida State Has Officially Responded To The SEC Rumors

College football realignment rumors started to run rampant after news broke that Oklahoma and Texas were making a major move to the SEC. The decision to jump ship from the Big 12 will no doubt lead to a dramatic power shift in the sport and could be a sign of more significant change to come.
College Sportsheartlandcollegesports.com

The Big 12 Must Start Its Expansion Invasion By Looking West

If you’ve seen the movie Moneyball, then you know what Billy Beane says in the meeting. At Big 12 Media Days, it was clear that Commissioner Bob Bowlsby does not have the same mentality Billy Beane did in the movie. The Big 12 Conference is “the runt of the litter”....
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports releases preseason ranking of all 130 FBS teams

CBS Sports has joined the chorus of media outlets who have pegged Alabama at the top of the college football landscape to start the season. In its explanation, the outlet wrote that voters are so confident in quarterback Bryce Young and the depth of the Alabama program that not even the departure of a record-tying six first-round NFL Draft picks could shake the current order of power in college football.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Emoni Bates, No. 1 Overall Recruit, Makes Decision On Future

Emoni Bates, one of the best college basketball recruits in recent memory, made a major decision this Wednesday that could change the trajectory of his career. Bates told Joe Tipton of On3Sports that he’s reclassifying into the 2021 class. He’s considering Oregon, Memphis, Michigan State and the G-League for the upcoming season.
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Kentucky Football Lessons Learned by ESPN’s SP+

Most preseason publications provide subjective predictions for the 2021 college football season. ESPN’s SP+ relies strictly on the numbers to forecast Mark Stoops’ ninth season as the Kentucky football head coach. The analytics shine a different light on the Wildcats’ season outlook. Weak Schedule. Any schedule that features Louisville will...
Sportsdailyjournal.net

Report drills NCAA on equity, calls for combined Final Four

The NCAA has fallen short of upholding its commitment to gender equity by prioritizing its cash cow Division I men’s basketball tournament “over everything else,” according a scathing review released Tuesday assessing how the association conducts its championship events. A law firm hired by the NCAA to investigate equity issues...
College Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

Kentucky Men’s Basketball holds third-highest odds to win 2022 NCAA Tournament

The oddsmakers are high on Kentucky bouncing back in a major way. According to BetOnline.ag, the Kentucky Wildcats Men’s Basketball Team currently holds the third-best odds to come away as the 2021-22 NCAA Tournament Champions at +1100. The only two teams above the ‘Cats are Gonzaga (+600) and Michigan (+800) while UCLA is tied with Kentucky at +1100.
College Sportssemoball.com

NCAA gender equity review recommends combined Final Four

A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events says the association has not lived up to its own standards. A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events released a blistering report Tuesday that recommended holding the men's and women's Final Fours at the same site and offering financial incentives to schools to improve their women's basketball programs.
College Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

All 3 incoming Kentucky Basketball freshman ranked in top 50 by On3

Kentucky’s 2021 recruiting class isn’t the most glamorous compared to year’s past, but it’s still filled to the brim with talent. Earlier this week, the new college sports media outlet On3 dropped its final rankings for the class of 2021 in high school basketball. Unsurprisingly, all three of Kentucky’s incoming freshmen from the group–TyTy Washington, Daimion Collins, and Bryce Hopkins–made the top 100. In fact, the trio was listed among the top 50.
Illinois StatePosted by
FanSided

Illinois Basketball: The rise of Austin Hutcherson could be rapid

Illinois basketball is entering the 2021-22 campaign looking to make another splash in the college basketball world. Coming off a Big Ten Tournament title and a run in the NCAA tournament, the Illini lost some production that needs to be replaced. A transfer from one of our young superstars and the departure of Ayo Dosunmu leaves Illinois looking for players to supplement the lost numbers from those two important pieces.
NFLwcn247.com

Gender equity report...Gladney indicted...Lester starts

UNDATED (AP) — A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events says the association has not lived up to its own standards. The report recommended holding the men’s and women’s Final Fours at the same site. It also calls for financial incentives to schools to improve their women’s basketball programs.
College Sportswestplainsdailyquill.net

Review finds women's NCAA Tournament got less than men's

From the first practice to the Final Four, the bells and whistles for the women's NCAA Tournament this year lagged way behind those at the men's tourney. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
College SportsCourier News

Big 12 warns of losing 50% of TV value following UT/OU exit

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 Conference could see the value of its television deal cut in half once Texas and Oklahoma bolt for the Southeastern Conference, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Monday at a hearing of Texas lawmakers. A committee of Texas senators heard testimony from university...
Lexington, KYkentuckysportsradio.com

Duke’s non-conference schedule in 2021-22 is… something

Mike Krzyzewski’s final non-conference schedule sure is a tough one. Frankly, I have no idea how the Blue Devils are going to make it through such a gauntlet of powerhouse programs leading up to the ACC schedule. We already knew of Duke’s three event-specific matchups, with the program taking on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy