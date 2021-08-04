New report finds that NCAA fell way short of meeting its commitment to gender equity

The NCAA did not handle the 2021 Women’s Basketball Tournament with grace and is in more hot water as a result. In a new report filed by civil rights attorneys at Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, the law firm declared that the NCAA prioritizes men’s college basketball “over everything else in ways that create, normalize and perpetuate gender inequities”, according to The Athletic. The review centered around the inequalities between the Men’s NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis this past March compared to the Women’s NCAA Tournament in San Antonio, of which there were plenty.