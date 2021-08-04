Cancel
‘It was a dream come true’: Carey reflects on winning gold

NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those trying to keep track at home, Jade Carey completed nine flips and and six twists in the floor routine that won her gold. The 21-year-old nailed all four of her tumbling passes, which included a double-twisting double layout, a front layout step out to a double-twisting double tuck, a full-twisting double layout and a full-twisting double tuck. She didn’t debut the laid-out triple-double, but she didn’t need to. Her difficulty score was already the highest of the eight gymnasts in the event final without it, and the extra risk could have cost her a medal.

