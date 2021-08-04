Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Under Federal Emergency, Hospitals Can Reorder To Cope With COVID Surges

publicradiotulsa.org
 1 day ago

Hospitals no longer need an emergency order from the governor to reorganize beds. LaWanna Halstead is a vice president at the Oklahoma Hospital Association. She said today on a Healthier Oklahoma press conference that because an emergency exists at the federal level with the Department of Health and Human Services, hospitals can do what they need to do to function in the face of possible COVID surges.

