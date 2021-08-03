Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Multnomah County, OR

As COVID infections spread, counties edge into 'extreme' risk levels

By Gary A. Warner and Bryce Dole/Oregon Capital Bureau
Posted by 
Gresham Outlook
Gresham Outlook
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dZP2L_0bH0xWs900 Health leaders face difficult choices about summer events as virus numbers climb across Oregon.

The faster, stronger delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is setting record numbers of infections and sickness across Oregon, state statistics for the most recent two weeks show.

In Wallowa County, 1 out of 4 people tested for COVID-19 was positive.

Umatilla County had 915 cases per 100,000 people, by far the most in the state.

Multnomah County, the state's most populous, reported 1,013 new cases over the two-week time frame, its shallower rise still driving big total numbers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eP0hQ_0bH0xWs900 Lake County was the only one of Oregon's 36 counties to record a drop in reported cases.

The numbers were contained in the weekly County COVID-19 Community Spread Report, the document whose arrival each Monday once meant Gov. Kate Brown would reassign new risk levels based on the prevalence of COVID-19 within county boundaries.

Where a county fell on the risk chart determined what businesses could be open, how many customers could go into a store, how late a bar could stay open and whether a diner could sit down for a meal or had to buy takeout.

The measures of total cases, cases per 100,000 population and percentage of tests that were positive, controlled Oregon residents' lives for much of the past fall, winter and spring.

Hospitals filling up

With the steep drop in the infection rate as a majority of Oregonians started getting vaccinated, Brown unshackled the fate of local lives and economies from the weekly report's ups and downs. On June 30, Brown handed over control of public health decisions to counties.

The weekly reports continue to come out, though the Oregon Health Authority delayed delivery of the numbers this week by a day. If the list still carried its restrictions, 22 and likely more of Oregon's 36 counties would be under the extreme risk level, which carried the highest restrictions.

In early July, Oregon showed a seven-day average of 110 new cases in the whole state. It had not been so low since early June 2020 when the pandemic was still in its early days.

There would be four waves of infection by the beginning of this summer. But the arrival of vaccines seemed to guarantee the dark days of winter, when the seven-day average topped out at 1,515 new cases, were gone forever.

Now, Oregon is back to wintery numbers of infections, and hospitals are again stretched to the limit. A saving grace is that most of the most vulnerable — the very elderly and those with serious medical conditions — have had access to vaccinations. That has made the wave of deaths that once followed after reported infections and hospitalizations shallower and shorter.

Superspreader events?

Brown's decision to lift restrictions on June 30 when the state closed in on vaccinating 70% of eligible adult residents came as new infections were at their lowest levels in over a year.

But just as the state opened up, the delta variant arrived in force. In areas of the state with large numbers of unvaccinated people , it wreaked immediate havoc.

OHA is investigating the role of the Whisky Fest country music concert in Pendleton last month that drew 12,000 and has led to dozens of reported positive cases of COVID-19, primarily in Umatilla County.

The specter of a superspreader event now shadows plans for the Umatilla County Fair Aug. 11-14. That's dwarfed by the Pendleton Round-Up, beginning Sept. 11, which has drawn up to 50,000 people from across the United States.

The OHA investigation also underlines a structural problem with the state's plan to have local authorities enforce the rules. Public health officials are hired by local government officials. The officials are elected by local voters. In areas where vaccination rates are low, including much of Eastern and Southwestern Oregon, there is still doubt — and sometimes outright hostility — toward any restrictions such as mandatory masks.

Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara told the East Oregonian this week that he expects COVID-19 cases to rise because of the county fair.

"I think if you're trying to reduce cases, I think canceling the fair would be a way to do that," Fiumara said. "And I think it would be an effective way to prevent additional spread."

But Fiumara said he would not formally recommend cutbacks or closing the event because of the backlash that would ensue.

"I'm not sure all the fallout from canceling it would be worthwhile. I think there would be a lot of pushback," he said.

Local safety measures

For her part, Brown and her administration have put the focus back on counties, many of which were clamoring for 18 months for more local control. While other states and cities are pushing for mandatory rules, Oregon's mask-wearing warning is voluntary.

The state has issued a requirement that workers and visitors to state buildings must wear masks.

After a second mandate following CDC guidance to require masks in schools, Brown got a taste of blowback over the past few days as schools boards and parents pushed back.

Instead of waiting for the state to impose new sanctions, Brown has said localities should step up, "follow the science" and take action themselves.

"While we have learned not to rule anything out, we also know that locally-driven response efforts are most effective at this stage in the pandemic to reach unvaccinated Oregonians," said Brown spokesman Charles Boyle on Tuesday.

Boyle said nothing is stopping locals from acting — and the state is ready to help with materials such as vaccines and public health workers — to make any action a success.

"Counties, cities, and employers also have the ability to institute their own safety measures and requirements, and we expect local leaders in areas most impacted by COVID-19 to take action," Boyle said.

Gary A. Warner is an Oregon Capital Bureau reporter. Bryce Dole is an East Oregonian reporter in Pendleton. gwarner@eomediagroup.com

{loadposition sub-article-02}

RELATED STORIES

- Survey: COVID vaccines â€˜politically polarizedâ€™

- Multnomah County urges indoor mask wearing

- Additional local $10,000 COVID lottery winners announced

- Brown: Students, teachers, state employees, office visitors must wear masks

- With COVID spread on rise, county recommends masks

- Unvaccinated? Multnomah County offers $150 for COVID jabs

- WashCo launches mobile vaccine team as COVID-19 cases surge

- Brown: Wear masks in state buildings to combat rise of variant

- COVID surging, restrictions still cautious

Comments / 0

Gresham Outlook

Gresham Outlook

Gresham, OR
60
Followers
360
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gresham Outlook is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Tuesdays and Fridays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from Gresham, Troutdale, Fairview and Wood Village. ​

 http://www.theoutlookonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pendleton, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Government
Multnomah County, OR
Health
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Oregon Health Plan#Infectious Diseases#Cdc#County Fairs#Covid#Oregonians#Oha#Whisky Fest#The Umatilla County Fair#The Pendleton Round Up#Eastern#The East Oregonian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...
U.S. PoliticsInternational Business Times

US 'Failing' On Covid: Top Health Official

With the United States recording its highest daily Covid case load in six months, a top public health official warned Sunday that the country is "failing" in its battle to keep the coronavirus in check. A surge of the highly transmissible Delta variant has brought a slew of bad news...
Public HealthCircleville Herald

COVID-19 update: Vaccinations increasing

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine provided the following updates on Ohio's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor DeWine announced that vaccination rates are increasing across the state. There has been an increase of vaccinations in 85 of Ohio’s 88 counties in July compared to the previous month while last week saw an increase in all 88 counties compared to the first week in July.
Jackson County, WIwwisradio.com

JCPH: Substantial COVID-19 Transmission

Jackson County has entered a level of SUBSTANTIAL community transmission for COVID-19 over the past week. Officials at Jackson County Public Health, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control advise that everyone should wear a mask in public indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status. The recommendation is in part due to high transmission rates of the delta variant, which spreads more rapidly and causes severe infection at higher rates than other strains of COVID-19. Public Health Officials say it’s crucial that we do our best to protect our vulnerable populations and those that are unable to get vaccinated. They continue by saying, “These prevention strategies are coming back into the picture because we have not yet reached a high enough population of vaccinated individuals; and Jackson County vaccination rates are not high enough to produce community-wide protection from the virus. This provides opportunities for the virus to mutate and spread at alarming rates.”
Fargo, NDGrand Forks Herald

Shaw: Mandate masks in schools to prevent a major outbreak

FARGO — With the new school year upon us, North Dakota schools must require that all students, teachers and staff wear masks. This goes for everyone from preschool through college. This policy is strongly urged by the CDC, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the U.S. Education Department and Dr. Stephen...
Pharmaceuticalscontagionlive.com

The Delta Variant: What it Means for the Vaccinated and Unvaccinated

Recent breakthrough infections have experts looking closely at the true risks of the COVID-19 delta variant and how we can protect ourselves. Less than 2 months ago, President Joe Biden evoked a “summer of freedom” from COVID-19 during a speech urging people to get vaccinated. For a little while, at least, the country seemed to be on the precipice of ending the pandemic.
Public HealthNew York Post

Is the CDC TRYING to deter the vaccine-hesitant from getting jabbed?

If you want more Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, emphasizing that they could still catch the disease and transmit it to others even after they get their shots may not be the best strategy. Yet that’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did last week, generating “alarmist” and “hyperbolic” press coverage that dismayed Biden administration officials who rightly worried that it would deter vaccination.
Peoria, ILosfhealthcare.org

A preventable problem: Kids and the need to vaccinate

The American Academy of Pediatricians says COVID-19 cases among children and teens jumped 84% in one week’s time with more than 72,000 kids acquiring the disease between July 22 and July 29. That’s alarming pediatricians and medical providers including Dana DeShon, an APN for OSF HealthCare who specializes in Pediatrics.
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

CDC: County now at highest level of virus spread

Bartholomew County has moved into the highest category of COVID-19 community transmission as a resurgence of the coronavirus fueled by the ultra-contagious delta variant sweeps across much of the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Thursday afternoon, the CDC listed Bartholomew County as having...
Public Healthfortcampbell-courier.com

Vaccinations key in combatting COVID-19’s Delta variant

Fort Campbell is leading the way across the Army in COVID-19 vaccinations, but immunization is more important than ever to prevent the recently discovered Delta variant from undoing that effort. The variant was first discovered in India and has become COVID-19’s dominant strain in the U.S., making up more than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy