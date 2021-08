A new Call of Duty: Warzone update is out alongside patch notes, revealing and detailing every tweak and addition Raven Software has made to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S game for Season 4 Reloaded. As you would expect, the patch notes are extensive, and as a result, many players have missed some more subtle changes to the game, including two new features that are filed under "quality of life improvements," which normally aren't very noteworthy, but in this instance, they are.