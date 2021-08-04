Blue Jays pound Zach Plesac early in victory over Cleveland

This is a Red Sox season that, at least to this point, appears to be defined by comebacks. The resilience this team has shown is not something you see every season, and they came into Monday’s game against the Blue Jays having just completed perhaps their best comeback of the season on Sunday. Monday’s didn’t quite match it, but they did indeed come from behind again. The Red Sox had a lead early, but Nick Pivetta couldn’t hold on. Fortunately, Phillips Valdez gave the Red Sox 2 1⁄3 huge innings out of the bullpen without allowing a run, and it was just enough time for Alex Verdugo to slap a go-ahead homer in the eighth to give the Red Sox yet another win that felt stolen.