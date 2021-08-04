Cancel
Blue Jays pound Zach Plesac early in victory over Cleveland

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — Hyun Jin Ryu pitched seven solid innings in his first start for Toronto on Canadian soil, George Springer and Teoscar Hernandez homered and the Blue Jays beat Cleveland 7-2 on Tuesday night. Ryu waited more than a year and a half to take the mound as a home...

