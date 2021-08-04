CCISD hosts convocation to inspire teachers for upcoming school year

With just one week left until the start of the new school year, teachers with the Corpus Christi Independent School District gathered Tuesday for a special teacher convocation at the American Bank Center.

More than 2,000 teachers with the district met.

The gathering aimed to inspire teachers for the new school year after dealing with an especially difficult last year as more students were learning from home.

Organizers tell us it has actually been 10 years since the district has got together for an event like this.

"I think we're all looking forward to a brand new school year and I think events such as this one really helped bring awareness and value to everybody in our district," Cindy Perez with CCISD said. "Regardless of what position we have, we are all one united family and we're all here to support our kids."

Organizers add that Tuesday's meeting was also available for teachers to live-stream online, if they did not feel comfortable attending.

